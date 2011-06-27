Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
great
I love my s-10. Best truck I have owned so far wish it would have been lifted up a little more tho but otherwise I love it.
'03 Crew Cab Problems
Bought truck basically for light duty and travel to/from work. Has 77000 easy miles on it. Thus far, have gone thru 2 complete sets of tires, blown headgaskets twice, thermostat twice, water pump once, brakes twice. GM installed DEX-COOL may be eating engine gaskets; dealer is "unaware" of any DEX-COOL problems. I now have thick dark sludge in radiator overflow tank and in top of radiator. GM service mgr suggests I try to manually draw off sludge, clean out tank, and see if that helps, if not a thorough flush will have to be done. Fun to drive factor quickly failing.
Just a great little truck
Bought this truck new in 2003 presently have 140k on it, I opted for the high performance engine and my gas mileage is a little rough avg 12mpg city 16 high way besides and annoying problem with a vacuum switch for the front differential which is located on the transfer case ( it was trying to engage the four wheel drive when you didn't push the button made a really nasty noise while the front tried to engage when the transfer was lined up) Other than that on regular scheduled maintenance has been done to this truck just a nice comfy ride due to the torsion bar suspension (something it's replacement doesn't have the Colorado) and the truck has not once broken down. Good performance , good handling( unless you have to turn around in a narrow street) car like ride yet will haul and run like a little sports car. Was a shame when they discontinued it they finally got it right.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Truck
Driving this truck has been a great experience, have only replaced a high been bulb in headlight, tires once, it has 70,000 miles. I change the oil every 3 months. Air is cold in 120 summers. The truck has great power when accelerated this has helped avoid serious accidents. I have been very happy with its performance and safety. The only thing is the gas mileage isn't as good, probably because of the 4x4 capability and crew cab feature. The spare tire underneath the bed is not accessible for me and the backseat is very uncomfortable in the middle (is raised in the middle) when 3 ppl have to sit in back. All in all, truck is a good buy and should be cont'd to be manufactured in my opinion.
Gets it done
Highly versatile truck does everything well. Just reached 50,000 miles with only a few cosmetic problems. Motor does a good job. Peppy, but no speed demon. Driver/front passenger in comfortable well laid out interior. Back seat room for children/ short trips only. 4.3L V-6 good torque/hp but geared for low-speed power & economy. Wide turning radius can be a problem in tight areas. Doesn't like quick turns either. Having bought the vehicle in one of it's later years of production. I expected to have less fit & finish problems already worked out. Slightly disappointed with that. Still this highly versatile vehicle just "Gets'er done.
Sponsored cars related to the S-10
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner