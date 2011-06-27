Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

great stephen , 07/08/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my s-10. Best truck I have owned so far wish it would have been lifted up a little more tho but otherwise I love it. Report Abuse

'03 Crew Cab Problems Gary , 11/09/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought truck basically for light duty and travel to/from work. Has 77000 easy miles on it. Thus far, have gone thru 2 complete sets of tires, blown headgaskets twice, thermostat twice, water pump once, brakes twice. GM installed DEX-COOL may be eating engine gaskets; dealer is "unaware" of any DEX-COOL problems. I now have thick dark sludge in radiator overflow tank and in top of radiator. GM service mgr suggests I try to manually draw off sludge, clean out tank, and see if that helps, if not a thorough flush will have to be done. Fun to drive factor quickly failing. Report Abuse

Just a great little truck Christopher Paull , 07/20/2015 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this truck new in 2003 presently have 140k on it, I opted for the high performance engine and my gas mileage is a little rough avg 12mpg city 16 high way besides and annoying problem with a vacuum switch for the front differential which is located on the transfer case ( it was trying to engage the four wheel drive when you didn't push the button made a really nasty noise while the front tried to engage when the transfer was lined up) Other than that on regular scheduled maintenance has been done to this truck just a nice comfy ride due to the torsion bar suspension (something it's replacement doesn't have the Colorado) and the truck has not once broken down. Good performance , good handling( unless you have to turn around in a narrow street) car like ride yet will haul and run like a little sports car. Was a shame when they discontinued it they finally got it right. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Truck Kweeni , 05/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Driving this truck has been a great experience, have only replaced a high been bulb in headlight, tires once, it has 70,000 miles. I change the oil every 3 months. Air is cold in 120 summers. The truck has great power when accelerated this has helped avoid serious accidents. I have been very happy with its performance and safety. The only thing is the gas mileage isn't as good, probably because of the 4x4 capability and crew cab feature. The spare tire underneath the bed is not accessible for me and the backseat is very uncomfortable in the middle (is raised in the middle) when 3 ppl have to sit in back. All in all, truck is a good buy and should be cont'd to be manufactured in my opinion. Report Abuse