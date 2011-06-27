Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track54.8 in.
Length206 in.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height62.9 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
