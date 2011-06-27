Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best small truck money can buy
My friends and I have owned s10's since we were old enough to drive. I bought my 02 s10 for $3800.00 with 168k on the odo. Since that time it has towed my boats, pulled trucks 3 times its size off the beach, been loaded with 1500 lbs of concrete blocks for home improvement projects, spent a good deal of time off roading in the hills of KY, and all the while took me an additional 72,000 miles. I have now passed the truck to my brother who uses it every day. I can't say enough good things about it. It is completely bulletproof. There is a good reason you see so many of these things on the road to this day. There is nothing on the road today that posesses the rugged simplicity of the S10.
Love My S10!!
I bought my S10 used with about 94K. I have had it for two years and drove it to work 5 days a week. No major repairs, just standard things like brakes and front ball joints. I am really satisfied with it and have gotten many compliments. The 4.3L V6 is very powerful and the 4x4 is great in the snow.
I currently have an 02 v6 s10 with 173k miles on all stock drivetrain. I used this truck for work and towing and beat the living piss out of it. Changed the oil once a year. Never changed the tranny fluid, antifreeze, rear end oil, or greased anything. just ran the hell out of it. Nothing major broke but the fuel pump and the distributor broke 3 times. But still one tough truck
Best truck ever
I own a 2002 S10 LS extended cab 4wd, and have since purchasing it used in September 2004. At the time of purchase, it had 26k and now has 98k. I service it regularly and have never had any issues other than the tires,brakes, battery that you will have with any vehicle. I have had the check engine light come on twice, and both times the thermostat needing replacing to process the emissions better. I have given thought to purchasing a larger truck with more interior space, but the truck just wont give me a reason to do so. I have offers to buy it constantly, but its a member of the family. We also own a 2011 Equinox which we love also, but if its just wife and I, we take the S10
mixed feelings
02 4.3L 2WD Base w/ Ext. cab, 115K. Always kept up with oil changes, tranny & coolant flush. Put more $ in this truck than care to admit...but yet I reflect on its continued performance. Items replaced: fuel injectors, thermostat, rear main seal, front caliper seized twice (same one each time) so new front brake system each time, replaced radiator, 100K tune up so new plugs/wires/dist.cap/rotor. 3rd door useless, oil cooler line replaced, and the big one...blown tranny at 113K (google s10 sunshell and you'll see what I mean). This truck better last until 200K+ with all I've put into it without any more costly repairs. Truck still gets 24mpg and has lots of get up and go when i need it.
