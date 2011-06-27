Used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Buy
This truck is a great buy. I have 104,000 miles on my truck and haven't had a single problem. It isn't a flashy truck but it is worth every dollar.
GREAT TRUCK
I bought my 2000 Chevy S10 regular cab truck in 2003 and I STILL have it in 2016... It had 12,000 miles on it when I bought it & has 148,000 now.... I"ve replaced a battery & and alternator. OVERALL, I love this truck..I average about 375 miles a tank of gas for a 4 cylinder 5 speed, and it has been mega dependable... AND I DO tow with this truck My trailer is 16'long x 6' wide & I have FILLED it with thousands of bricks and yeah, it's lugging along, but she DOES THE JOB... I'm not planning on getting another truck... I hear stories about newer vehicles & am NOT thrilled with the quality... OH.... I see even newer trucks where the clear coat is peeling & flaking.. I live in Phoenix AZ and I STILL have my nice shine.... THIS truck has been great for me. I would NOT want the larger engine... due to lower gas mileage. I don't drive like a race driver... and I have NO problems merging onto freeways safely at the current speeds... I bought mine at auto auction for $1,200 yes $1,200.
Good Truck
I bought my s10 with 94k. after i bought it the alternator went out. i replaced front pads, rotors, and wheel bearings at 100k. new tires and front ball joints followed at 130k. i've replaced the fuel pump twice. the truck now has 160k with no signs of stopping. its a dependable truck. parts can be pricey but with proper care, the truck will last as long as you want it to. gas mileage is great, its under powered with the 4cyl, but id prefer the gas mileage over the acceleration. if planning on lowering it like i did, be prepared for suspension components to fail.
Disappointed in "THE GENERAL"
I have owned my s-10 Stepside for 4 years and have had overall a good experience with my truck. The build quality is starting to show its age. The drivers door is sagging, the rear tail lights and brake lights decided to short out. The rubber window molding on the door comes loose and flaps around at high speeds. Truck is reliable and sporty looking and the interior is comfortable. I am in the market for a new vehicle but as much as I would like to stay w/a Chevy, I don't think I want to plunk down my hard earned $$ for another GM product :-(
3rd and LAST S-10
First 2 S-10s I owned were 4-cylinder 2-wheel drive. Good bang for the buck little truck, but don't expect more than 100,000 miles out of them. The last one is a 4.3 4x4. Fun truck, good power and handling, great 4-wheel drive, But wheel cylinders and ball joints are junk and need to be replaced frequently, very expensive. I have replaced all the wheel cylinders at least once at $500 each. I replace at least two ball joints every year. Other front suspension problems as well. The 100,000 mile coolant needs to be changed at 60,000 miles or your heater core will get clogged and heat will stop working. Gas gauge stopped working in last two S10s, too expensive to fix.
