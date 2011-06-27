Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/494.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|206.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3040 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|Height
|62.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1509.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles