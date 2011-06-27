Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
1998 ZR2
This vehicle is very fun to drive and the look of it is very appealing. I have owned this vehicle for one year and have put over $2500 in repairs. The guy before me must have not taken care of it. I didn't go more than two months without something going wrong. I was at the repair shop frequently. Although it caused me some headaches, I would defintely own another ZR2 and they are worth the money, as long as you take care of it.
I could have done better...
My gut instinct was not to buy this truck, but somehow that day I kinda liked it. The possibility of a few quirks would have been acceptable since I only needed it for home ownership purposes. When I took it to an independent mechanic I learned it couldn't even pass a simple state safety inspection. Poor build quality had sent it to be traded in, and the dealer wouldn't give it the help it needed without added cost. There are several, better choices out there for the consumer to choose from.
Transmission & Wiring Disaster
Automatic transmission problems one mile from dealer after purchase new at Lou Wollam Chevrolet. Dealer unable to fix after 8 visits. Went to another Chevrolet dealer who told me the vehicle was unsafe to drive. This dealer replaced the transmission under warranty at 3000 miles. Numerous problems with wiring shorted out causing complete failure to operate.
unreliable
Within 6 months after purchasing this vehicle, I had to replace the leaf springs. This was covered under warranty, of course. I have had to replace so many things on this truck that I can't remember everything. Over the last 1 1/2 yrs., I have had to replace the starter twice. Thus far, there have been 3 different starters on this 4 yr old truck. No one can figure out what the problem is. These starters are under warranty; however, a warranty does not replace the amount of time that goes into taking off work and hauling the truck every 6 months to have a new starter put on.
Nice Truck
Nice truck, no horsepower... still very nice interior and stylish exterior. No complaints... except no horsepower...
