Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(36%)4(41%)3(18%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.1
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

little red truck

bird, 01/18/2004
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The truck was not what I wanted. Small, no frills. But when I drove it my mind changed. It's fun to drive around the city, if you like to drive. Oh it's a 5 speed and I use it. Like most things we drive it could use more power, but then again I wouldn't be passing as many gas stations. I plan on keeping it until it or I give out. So far other the regular maintenance it's got all the factory parts except the rear U joint. Great Driver

Big Results from a Little Truck

Jay, 08/29/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck used from a friend who had two trucks. This is a great and dependable truck. I use my truck for work and decided since I was going to school to drive it. I drove from North Carolina to El Paso Texas no issue. The only thing that I did was change the timing belt and started using synthetic oil. Awesome truck!!

Great truck. 97 Zr2 S10 4x4.

Carl Shepard, 03/25/2016
LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I would recommend this truck to anyone. Great performance, great power, goes excellent in snow & mud. I have the 97 ZR2 S10 4x4 5 speed with the 4.3 engine. Compared to Ford, previously owned, there's no comparison. This truck will run plum off & leave a 4.0 Ranger!

Great little truck

BigRed3195, 06/16/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love this truck and I would recommend one to anyone. Chevy made a big mistake when they stopped making them. They are very reliable and are a joy to own and drive. Great on gas too, I'm currently getting 30+ mpg on the highway and 25+ mpg city driving. Great performance for a 4-cylinder truck, even when loaded. Easy to modify to. This S10 is the 2nd one that I've owned for a work truck and I have had 3 others for project trucks/ street machines. Love em.

S-10 Truck

Tom, 06/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck has been and continues to be a good little truck. I use it for hauling and driving back and forth to work. It now has 141,000 miles on it and I have not had to do anything major except for replacing the transmission a few years ago. I was very disappointed in the way this whole issue was handled by GM. At one pont they said they would stand by what they sold and I ended up with a different person and the whole thing was stopped and I ended up having to pay $2500 out of my pocket.

