Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

little red truck bird , 01/18/2004 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The truck was not what I wanted. Small, no frills. But when I drove it my mind changed. It's fun to drive around the city, if you like to drive. Oh it's a 5 speed and I use it. Like most things we drive it could use more power, but then again I wouldn't be passing as many gas stations. I plan on keeping it until it or I give out. So far other the regular maintenance it's got all the factory parts except the rear U joint. Great Driver Report Abuse

Big Results from a Little Truck Jay , 08/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my truck used from a friend who had two trucks. This is a great and dependable truck. I use my truck for work and decided since I was going to school to drive it. I drove from North Carolina to El Paso Texas no issue. The only thing that I did was change the timing belt and started using synthetic oil. Awesome truck!! Report Abuse

Great truck. 97 Zr2 S10 4x4. Carl Shepard , 03/25/2016 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I would recommend this truck to anyone. Great performance, great power, goes excellent in snow & mud. I have the 97 ZR2 S10 4x4 5 speed with the 4.3 engine. Compared to Ford, previously owned, there's no comparison. This truck will run plum off & leave a 4.0 Ranger! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little truck BigRed3195 , 06/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this truck and I would recommend one to anyone. Chevy made a big mistake when they stopped making them. They are very reliable and are a joy to own and drive. Great on gas too, I'm currently getting 30+ mpg on the highway and 25+ mpg city driving. Great performance for a 4-cylinder truck, even when loaded. Easy to modify to. This S10 is the 2nd one that I've owned for a work truck and I have had 3 others for project trucks/ street machines. Love em. Report Abuse