  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length204.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3554 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.4 in.
Maximum payload1601.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Beige
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Gray
  • Standard Red
  • Victory Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Tan
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Light Gray
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Linen White
  • Dark Argent Metallic
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles