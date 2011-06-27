  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 S-10
Overview
See S-10 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Height64.5 in.
Maximum payload1703.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Teal Metallic
See S-10 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles