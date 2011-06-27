Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3367 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1176.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
