Used 1993 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
The Perfect Truck
I bought this little truck as a work truck, and it has been the best truck ive ever had. Im a mechanic by trade and have been very impressed all around with it. Never had to do anything major to it yet, at 143000 miles!!! The 4.3 engine is super strong and super tough, very,very quick truck. I have left a many a full size truck and car in the dust!!! I have no plans of parting company with this little gem. I drive it every day and its never let me down yet. Its also a pleasure to drive....cant beat that combo
Love my Baby Truck
I be driving this truck for the past five years and love getting into it every morning. I have just put a new paint job on it because it was fading. People are asking if I want to sell. The answer would be no. It's great in the winter, 4WD will get me through any snow storm and I have only had normal maintance (brakes, oil changes) that have had to be done.
Lovin my truck
Totally in love with this truck, though it needs a little tlc I really am enjoying the time and effort I am putting into this truck. I would of never wanted a better first time truck to learn all my mechanics on. She is totally built to last and take me any where I want to go. I have had to do some routine fixing like brakes and muffler, there was a little bit of a problem with the transmission leaking but it was just a minor fall back. The body on her was immaculate and the interior is beautiful. I have taken out the middle console and am in the midst of changing the bucket seats. I am going to eventually put a bit of a lift on her but just so that 4x4 is a little bit more of an ease.
Best little green machine
This was the first new auto I ever purchased and I have never regreted that. It was in two major wrecks and still no problems, regular maintance has been all that it needed (alternator, batteries, brakes, etc.) I have loved this truck. It has lots of get up and go with 2.8 v6 and 5 speed. It has never let me down. Hauls what I need it to and never complains. It has been a dream truck. I like the Chevrolet look of the truck and cannot believe how reliable it is.
I like my truck
V6, 5 spd. manual. Replaced rear main seal, clutch, pressure plate @ 50K. Most milage is trips over 30 miles.
