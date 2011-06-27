Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck ever
We bought this truck new. Very few problems never has left me stranded. I have beaten this truck mercilessly, hauled more then I should and pulled way too much. It's been a rock. Never leaves me stranded. Its all original and is my daily driver today. I will never buy another daily driver and it will not be given to anyone else. I will probably be buried in it when I die. 221,000 miles, no engine work, one clutch and oil changes. That's it. I have had several s10's because of this one. Met my girlfriend in it, married her with it and will die with both of them.
Fun Truck
First off, I've always been a Ford man. But I got a great deal on this truck by buying it from my sister. It has been a great truck ever since I have owned it. Only little things went wrong such at starter going out (granted I had just been off-roading the heck out of it), alternator going out and replacing a leaky heater core. Great truck!
True blue
This truck drives and handles well. I drive it hard like a Jeep and it always is ready for the next challenge.
Best Truck Yet
I just bought this truck back in June with 152,000 miles on it. It's up to 155,608 miles now. It's still running great, the only thing that needs replacing is the radiator, which only has a small leak, when I bought the clutch was just replaced and a new water pump was put in. The 2.8L V6 engine is a great engine, no matter what anyone else says. As long as you take care of it it will last forever. The only other problem with it is the alignment in the front is off, nothing major though.
Pretty good...For a while
Pretty good truck for a while...Don't take 2wd 4 cyl offroading through anything...It'll completely kill it. Rust is bad, but it gets me from place to place. Trying to get rid of it now, lookin for somethin bigger and roomier. Prolly going towards Ford, I had a ranger for a while and liked that a lil better, not by much..Going full- size ford.
