Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Comfortable, fuel efficient and luxury clsharky , 12/21/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Probably one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. I bought this car with 154k kms 6 years ago and it currently has 326k kms with no engine issues at all. Aside from regular maintenance, the most expensive repair was the fuel pump replacement @ $600. However, installing it was a snap thanks to the access panel above the pump in the trunk. This car works excellent and has loads of power. The fuel economy is exceptional, thanks to its high aerodynamic rating. It barely revs above 2000 RPM at 110km/h hwy speeds, netting 36-37 MPG consistently. The styling is also very nice, and I am constantly getting positive remarks on its looks. The interior is also roomy and comfortable. Report Abuse

Great Sports Car Austin , 08/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car 5 years old, it only had 25k on it. Have owned the car for 5 years and I have done the recommended service on it and it has lasted along time. The car now has 182k and still have original transmission and engine. The car still drives like new. Also this car has a lot of power compared to other sports cars and the trunk is huge. Report Abuse

It's ok ForeignbutAmerican , 10/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car was much better than my 96 Chevy Blazer but the fuel economy is probably the same compared to it. It is a sports car but as soon as I start the car, it's the the fuel gauge goes down! It drives pretty well and I like the extra umph it gives. But I had so many problems with it its not even funny. Surprisingly, it wasn't with the engine. I had window issues, a.c issues, radio issues, tire issues, axle issues, compressor issues, etc. This is a fun car to drive for the time being but over all, I love my baby and is grateful for it. This is a 2001 vehicle and it is now 2009 and I still get compliments! That says a lot! Report Abuse

Monte SS Mr E , 11/24/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car and so far has been nothing but fun fun fun. The car had 68,000 miles even though the car is almost 10 years old, but when I say well kept! No problems so far except for the warning orange light for tire pressure that stays on which I'm used to now. I would love for Chevy to build more SS's such as the Monte Carlo and the Impala for 2011. Report Abuse