Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/29 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289.0/493.0 mi.
|289.0/459.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|197.9 in.
|197.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3340 lbs.
|3391 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
