2019 Chevrolet Malibu Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Malibu Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,734*
Total Cash Price
$21,165
Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,966*
Total Cash Price
$28,428
RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,250*
Total Cash Price
$29,258
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$44,287*
Total Cash Price
$28,635
LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,092*
Total Cash Price
$20,750
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,376*
Total Cash Price
$21,580
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,533*
Total Cash Price
$30,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$4,015
|Maintenance
|$447
|$808
|$658
|$1,301
|$1,681
|$4,894
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$349
|$510
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,192
|Financing
|$1,138
|$915
|$678
|$423
|$154
|$3,309
|Depreciation
|$6,575
|$1,549
|$1,465
|$1,719
|$1,628
|$12,936
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,948
|$5,134
|$4,866
|$5,771
|$6,015
|$32,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$600
|$1,085
|$884
|$1,747
|$2,258
|$6,573
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$469
|$685
|$1,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,229
|$911
|$569
|$207
|$4,444
|Depreciation
|$8,831
|$2,081
|$1,967
|$2,308
|$2,187
|$17,374
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,704
|$6,895
|$6,536
|$7,751
|$8,079
|$43,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,117
|$909
|$1,798
|$2,324
|$6,765
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$202
|$482
|$705
|$1,389
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,648
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,265
|$938
|$585
|$213
|$4,574
|Depreciation
|$9,089
|$2,142
|$2,025
|$2,376
|$2,250
|$17,882
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,134
|$7,097
|$6,727
|$7,978
|$8,315
|$45,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$604
|$1,093
|$890
|$1,759
|$2,274
|$6,621
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$197
|$472
|$690
|$1,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,387
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,540
|$1,238
|$918
|$573
|$208
|$4,477
|Depreciation
|$8,895
|$2,096
|$1,982
|$2,325
|$2,202
|$17,501
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,812
|$6,946
|$6,584
|$7,808
|$8,138
|$44,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$760
|$786
|$814
|$842
|$3,936
|Maintenance
|$438
|$792
|$645
|$1,275
|$1,648
|$4,798
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$342
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,169
|Financing
|$1,116
|$897
|$665
|$415
|$151
|$3,244
|Depreciation
|$6,446
|$1,519
|$1,436
|$1,685
|$1,596
|$12,682
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,733
|$5,033
|$4,771
|$5,658
|$5,897
|$32,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$790
|$817
|$847
|$876
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$456
|$824
|$671
|$1,326
|$1,714
|$4,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$356
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,216
|Financing
|$1,161
|$933
|$692
|$432
|$157
|$3,374
|Depreciation
|$6,704
|$1,580
|$1,493
|$1,752
|$1,660
|$13,189
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,162
|$5,234
|$4,962
|$5,884
|$6,133
|$33,376
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Malibu Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$5,707
|Maintenance
|$635
|$1,148
|$935
|$1,849
|$2,390
|$6,957
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$496
|$725
|$1,428
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,695
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,301
|$964
|$602
|$219
|$4,704
|Depreciation
|$9,347
|$2,203
|$2,082
|$2,443
|$2,314
|$18,389
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,563
|$7,298
|$6,918
|$8,204
|$8,551
|$46,533
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu in Virginia is:not available
