Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan Consumer Reviews
355,000 mies and still a dream to drive!
... pleasurable miles of driving:+)}}} This is my third review on this vehicle, did one in 2014.............just took in for 333,000 check up, all I can say it is amazing. Had oil gasket replaced three years ago for the first time, burns virtually no oil (most driving is highway). Has plenty of pep, but needs new shocks...........my chevy mechanics have asked me if I will sell this vehicle to them, after I am done with it! Minimal replacement of parts, had new ball joints put in a couple of months ago, and brakes, other than that, nothing has gone wrong. As said before, I would buy another in a heart beat..............with 333,000 miles on the odometer the car has a negative value (just don't tell that to the car)...........happy owner, Just came back from a 8 and 1/2 hour drive to NYC.............burned about an eighth of a quart of high mileage oil, and the auto drive has quit, but had chevys since I was in high school..........1949 fastback pea green, and paid a whopping $50.00 for it (it ran great for two years, the tranny went) should have kept my 1958 Impala two door, paid $800 for it and today it is worth $80,000, but who knew! A trick I highly recommend is to put a bottle of Gumout High Milage liquid into your gas tank, and burn regular gasoline(every 9,000 miles)............better performance, and I picked up about three miles per gallon.......................enjoy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An Accord V6 for $5500 less
This car is bigger than it looks. Steering is silky smooth and silent. Good pickup when needed and excellent milage when driven prudently (36mpg city 44mpg hwy). Interior is built better than my office desk for bins clips and tables. Beautiful car I think; much better than all the other triangles and jellybeans running around out there. Headlights are outstanding, really light up the road ahead.
Poorly made
If you'll look at carcomplaints.com, you'll notice 195 people reported steering problems. I had an issue with my steering column, which rendered the car as though it was hydroplaning. I paid to get that repaired (because Chevy still refused to do a recall even with all of the complaints). My engine coolant sensor has crapped out, so that indicator comes on every time the car is started. I was told that was also a common problem and would require a decent amount of labor to replace a relatively inexpensive part. There's also a loud vibration noise coming from the front dash when driven. It also dies randomly, but thankfully, as the car has already stopped. The trunk button stopped working so it has to be opened manually. The turn signal lights go out frequently. The display doesn't function if it's too cold.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
276,000 miles and still runs like a top!
We purchased our Malibu in 2006 from a leasing agency............to say the way this car has lasted is amazing...........just took it in for one of three recalls, and the mechanics were amazed at the milage (276,016) and runs smooth. I burn about a cup of oil every two thousand miles, and just put it on high mileage oil for the first time. Just a couple of items of note, gas gauge no longer works, but use the mileage ap to figure fill up to fill up. Averages 36 on the highway, and 32 in city, and the automatic locking system is finished, but can be opened manually. Everything else works fine............I give it five stars out of five.:+)}}} and I would purchase another one in a heart beat.
Economy plus great handling
After almost 3 years with this car, I am very pleased with it. I enjoy the handling and the zippy V-6, which gets over 30 mpg on the highway. It is chock-full of features, such as side- curtain airbags, all of which were much more expensive on import competitors.
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner