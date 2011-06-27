Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Malibu Limited Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$788
|$813
|$836
|$3,947
|Maintenance
|$1,745
|$929
|$1,169
|$530
|$2,350
|$6,724
|Repairs
|$419
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$925
|Financing
|$733
|$591
|$437
|$273
|$99
|$2,133
|Depreciation
|$3,272
|$1,461
|$1,285
|$1,139
|$1,023
|$8,180
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,874
|$5,512
|$5,563
|$4,773
|$6,474
|$31,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Malibu Limited Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,092
|$1,123
|$5,302
|Maintenance
|$2,344
|$1,248
|$1,570
|$712
|$3,156
|$9,031
|Repairs
|$563
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,243
|Financing
|$985
|$793
|$586
|$367
|$133
|$2,865
|Depreciation
|$4,395
|$1,962
|$1,726
|$1,530
|$1,374
|$10,987
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,919
|$7,403
|$7,472
|$6,410
|$8,695
|$41,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Malibu Limited Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$3,870
|Maintenance
|$1,711
|$911
|$1,146
|$520
|$2,304
|$6,592
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$907
|Financing
|$719
|$579
|$428
|$268
|$97
|$2,091
|Depreciation
|$3,208
|$1,432
|$1,260
|$1,117
|$1,003
|$8,020
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,700
|$5,404
|$5,454
|$4,679
|$6,347
|$30,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Malibu Limited Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,124
|$1,156
|$5,457
|Maintenance
|$2,413
|$1,285
|$1,616
|$733
|$3,249
|$9,295
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,014
|$816
|$603
|$378
|$137
|$2,948
|Depreciation
|$4,523
|$2,019
|$1,777
|$1,575
|$1,414
|$11,308
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,267
|$7,620
|$7,690
|$6,597
|$8,949
|$43,123
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited in Virginia is:not available
