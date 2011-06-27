  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.3
4 reviews
Lumina

tpfeil, 03/05/2002
Buy one

Bye Bye Z34

RobertGA, 05/21/2003
Bought w/ 30K miles 7 years ago. 100K miles now. A blast to drive. From 3K on the tach, feels like a V8. Curvy roads are fun. Rearward visibility is poor. No electrical problems. The tranny just blew. Repair costs are $2700. "Bye Bye Z34" An oil seal cost $1K to fix. The intake leaked and a computer chip went bad - about $1K. Hidden rust cost several hundred dollars. Timing BELTS must be replaced every 50K miles. Alternator went out. No leaks, but needs half a quart of oil a month. Turning radius is poor. Possibly the most fun I've had in a car. Would not buy another one and I'm a bit leery of Chevy now after 20 years of loyalty.

Luxury Sport

bjspoet73, 01/10/2003
I had my Lumina Euro for 4 years. I put 75K miles on & didn't have to put much into it. Gas mileage was 30 mpg. The ride was smooth & dependable. I felt very comfortable & safe. The instrument panel for the A/C and radio was far away. I found the parts to be expensive. Expect to replace the breaks every year. If one caliper hangs up replace all calipers at the same time & don't forget to disconnect the battery after the calipers have been replaced or the computer will think you still have the old calipers on. Be aware that on my particular car the ABS never worked right. I would recommend this car for a first car. I loved it.

So dependable!!

anntho, 08/15/2003
We bought this car used in 99 with 60,000 miles. We now have 160,000 miles and it has been incredibly dependant. What the 94 Lumina lacks in style it makes up for in dependability. We have only made typical upkeep trips to the shop (battery, new brake pads once, oil changes etc). We have been on 10+ trips longer than 1000 miles and the car has been excellent in comfort and reliability. We are ready for a new car, but I hate the idea of trading this one in.

