Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Lumina Minivan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.59.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.no
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.no
Curb weight3344 lbs.3510 lbs.
Gross weight5126 lbs.5126 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.no
Ground clearance9.5 in.9.5 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
Maximum payload1257.0 lbs.no
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
