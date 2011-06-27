Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impala Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,654*
Total Cash Price
$16,954
LS CNG 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,888*
Total Cash Price
$22,772
LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,287*
Total Cash Price
$23,437
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,238*
Total Cash Price
$22,938
LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,353*
Total Cash Price
$17,287
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,955*
Total Cash Price
$16,622
LT CNG 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,685*
Total Cash Price
$24,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$857
|$4,039
|Maintenance
|$2,015
|$944
|$1,100
|$558
|$2,628
|$7,243
|Repairs
|$419
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,123
|Financing
|$912
|$733
|$543
|$340
|$122
|$2,650
|Depreciation
|$3,911
|$1,773
|$1,560
|$1,383
|$1,241
|$9,867
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,427
|$6,284
|$6,186
|$5,432
|$7,325
|$35,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LS CNG 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,425
|Maintenance
|$2,706
|$1,267
|$1,477
|$749
|$3,529
|$9,728
|Repairs
|$563
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,508
|Financing
|$1,225
|$985
|$729
|$456
|$164
|$3,559
|Depreciation
|$5,253
|$2,381
|$2,095
|$1,858
|$1,667
|$13,253
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,006
|$8,441
|$8,309
|$7,295
|$9,838
|$47,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$2,785
|$1,304
|$1,520
|$771
|$3,632
|$10,012
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,552
|Financing
|$1,261
|$1,014
|$750
|$470
|$169
|$3,663
|Depreciation
|$5,406
|$2,451
|$2,156
|$1,912
|$1,716
|$13,640
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,414
|$8,687
|$8,552
|$7,508
|$10,125
|$49,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$2,726
|$1,277
|$1,488
|$755
|$3,555
|$9,799
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,519
|Financing
|$1,234
|$992
|$734
|$460
|$166
|$3,585
|Depreciation
|$5,291
|$2,398
|$2,110
|$1,871
|$1,679
|$13,350
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,108
|$8,502
|$8,370
|$7,348
|$9,910
|$48,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,118
|Maintenance
|$2,054
|$962
|$1,121
|$569
|$2,679
|$7,385
|Repairs
|$427
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$954
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,145
|Financing
|$930
|$748
|$553
|$346
|$125
|$2,702
|Depreciation
|$3,987
|$1,808
|$1,590
|$1,410
|$1,266
|$10,061
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,632
|$6,407
|$6,308
|$5,538
|$7,468
|$36,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$1,975
|$925
|$1,078
|$547
|$2,576
|$7,101
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,101
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$532
|$333
|$120
|$2,598
|Depreciation
|$3,834
|$1,738
|$1,529
|$1,356
|$1,217
|$9,674
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,223
|$6,161
|$6,065
|$5,325
|$7,181
|$34,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Impala Sedan LT CNG 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$2,864
|$1,341
|$1,563
|$793
|$3,735
|$10,296
|Repairs
|$596
|$690
|$805
|$940
|$1,095
|$4,125
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,330
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,596
|Financing
|$1,296
|$1,043
|$771
|$483
|$174
|$3,767
|Depreciation
|$5,559
|$2,520
|$2,217
|$1,966
|$1,765
|$14,027
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,823
|$8,933
|$8,794
|$7,721
|$10,412
|$50,685
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Impala
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019