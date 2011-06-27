  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Texas Chevrolet

Jerry Robertson, 05/22/2016
LT Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Many safety features. Daylight vs dark for the previous model. Soft touch materials. More than adequate power. Very roomy and comfortable with great A/C and high level of technology compared to other cars in the same price range.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Chevy Impala

Jean-rive, 05/19/2016
LS Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Technology
Performance
