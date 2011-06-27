  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Impala
5(67%)4(26%)3(4%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.6
156 reviews
Write a review
See all Impalas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,323 - $2,940
Used Impala for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...32

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awful

gdb85, 02/22/2015
4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I think I was particularly unlucky with the car I got, but this was the worst car I ever owned. In the 7 years I had it, I spent over $4,000 on major repairs, most of which came in the course of one year. By the end, it had rusted so badly that the fuel filter was rusted in place and mechanics couldn't put it on a lift because underside components were so corroded that they crushed. I didn't feel like I could leave town. The turn signal worked only intermittently for the last six months I owned it. I was so tired of dumping money into it that I just stopped making repairs.

Report Abuse

Test Drove them all , Impala won!

sammy(alias mario), 08/13/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

When I when to buy my next car I researched the internet extensively and test drove just about all the cometitors (Accord, Camry,Passat, Intrigue, Altima, Avalon, Sable, Intrepid). The Impala won my wife and my votes for comfort , power, handling , features and room to spare. Plus it has 87% U.S./Canadian parts content. Not to mention 5 star frontal and 4 star side impact ratings.

Report Abuse

like a dream... with a nightmare

kaytebug22, 08/20/2012
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

the passlock security system on this car has caused me nothing but trouble!! while edmunds review refers to the "float" like handling of this car as a bad thing, it's one of my favorite features. i love the way my impala rides! and i travel across the country for a 900 mile each direction trip 1-2 times per year and a few 300 mile ea way trips too... and its a comfortable a ride over any other vehicle i have traveled in.

Report Abuse

Cheverolet Impala 3.8L Police Package

mckessa, 03/29/2012
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my Impala new at a Toronto dealership. I found the car to have good exceleration and handling. The 3.8L is bullet proof with over 360,000 klm on the original engine. The transmission has been flawless. The only issues I have had was with the computer which crashed right after the warranty expired. This was a $1000 repair. The wipers would not go into the park position, repaired several times. Most recently the gas gage went screwy and the turn signal shorts out on damp days. All in all an above average car that really doesn't owe me anything.

Report Abuse

Overall...A Great Car

normh83, 10/13/2011
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have the LS model and even with some frustrations.....overall it has been a very good car. Like many other Impala owners, I've experienced several common issues. Those are: catalytic converters wearing out, brakes, computers. For cars made during these year models, GM still had not perfected their hubless brake rotors meaning....they dont dissipate heat well and tend to warp causing premature wear, shimmying on the steering wheel, etc. Try installing high quality performance brake parts. I spent $250 on 2 new slotted & drilled front brake rotors plus high quality metallic pads. I quit having brake problems.

Report Abuse
12345...32
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Impalas for sale

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles