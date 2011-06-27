Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awful
I think I was particularly unlucky with the car I got, but this was the worst car I ever owned. In the 7 years I had it, I spent over $4,000 on major repairs, most of which came in the course of one year. By the end, it had rusted so badly that the fuel filter was rusted in place and mechanics couldn't put it on a lift because underside components were so corroded that they crushed. I didn't feel like I could leave town. The turn signal worked only intermittently for the last six months I owned it. I was so tired of dumping money into it that I just stopped making repairs.
Test Drove them all , Impala won!
When I when to buy my next car I researched the internet extensively and test drove just about all the cometitors (Accord, Camry,Passat, Intrigue, Altima, Avalon, Sable, Intrepid). The Impala won my wife and my votes for comfort , power, handling , features and room to spare. Plus it has 87% U.S./Canadian parts content. Not to mention 5 star frontal and 4 star side impact ratings.
like a dream... with a nightmare
the passlock security system on this car has caused me nothing but trouble!! while edmunds review refers to the "float" like handling of this car as a bad thing, it's one of my favorite features. i love the way my impala rides! and i travel across the country for a 900 mile each direction trip 1-2 times per year and a few 300 mile ea way trips too... and its a comfortable a ride over any other vehicle i have traveled in.
Cheverolet Impala 3.8L Police Package
I bought my Impala new at a Toronto dealership. I found the car to have good exceleration and handling. The 3.8L is bullet proof with over 360,000 klm on the original engine. The transmission has been flawless. The only issues I have had was with the computer which crashed right after the warranty expired. This was a $1000 repair. The wipers would not go into the park position, repaired several times. Most recently the gas gage went screwy and the turn signal shorts out on damp days. All in all an above average car that really doesn't owe me anything.
Overall...A Great Car
I have the LS model and even with some frustrations.....overall it has been a very good car. Like many other Impala owners, I've experienced several common issues. Those are: catalytic converters wearing out, brakes, computers. For cars made during these year models, GM still had not perfected their hubless brake rotors meaning....they dont dissipate heat well and tend to warp causing premature wear, shimmying on the steering wheel, etc. Try installing high quality performance brake parts. I spent $250 on 2 new slotted & drilled front brake rotors plus high quality metallic pads. I quit having brake problems.
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner