Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Van
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,555*
Total Cash Price
$22,676
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,843*
Total Cash Price
$30,456
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,590*
Total Cash Price
$31,346
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,280*
Total Cash Price
$30,679
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,428*
Total Cash Price
$23,120
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,681*
Total Cash Price
$22,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Express Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,343
|Maintenance
|$430
|$2,061
|$776
|$1,362
|$2,225
|$6,854
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,220
|$980
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,545
|Depreciation
|$4,612
|$2,032
|$1,788
|$1,585
|$1,422
|$11,439
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,324
|$9,196
|$7,596
|$7,905
|$8,533
|$44,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$5,833
|Maintenance
|$578
|$2,769
|$1,043
|$1,829
|$2,988
|$9,206
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,655
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,907
|Financing
|$1,639
|$1,317
|$975
|$610
|$221
|$4,761
|Depreciation
|$6,195
|$2,729
|$2,402
|$2,129
|$1,910
|$15,365
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,210
|$12,352
|$10,202
|$10,618
|$11,461
|$59,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$6,004
|Maintenance
|$595
|$2,850
|$1,073
|$1,882
|$3,075
|$9,475
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,703
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,963
|Financing
|$1,686
|$1,355
|$1,004
|$627
|$227
|$4,900
|Depreciation
|$6,376
|$2,809
|$2,472
|$2,191
|$1,966
|$15,813
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,654
|$12,713
|$10,500
|$10,928
|$11,796
|$61,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$5,876
|Maintenance
|$582
|$2,789
|$1,050
|$1,842
|$3,010
|$9,274
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,667
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,921
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,326
|$983
|$614
|$222
|$4,796
|Depreciation
|$6,240
|$2,749
|$2,419
|$2,145
|$1,924
|$15,477
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,321
|$12,442
|$10,277
|$10,695
|$11,545
|$60,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$4,428
|Maintenance
|$439
|$2,102
|$791
|$1,388
|$2,268
|$6,989
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,448
|Financing
|$1,244
|$999
|$740
|$463
|$167
|$3,614
|Depreciation
|$4,703
|$2,072
|$1,823
|$1,616
|$1,450
|$11,664
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,546
|$9,377
|$7,745
|$8,060
|$8,701
|$45,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,258
|Maintenance
|$422
|$2,021
|$761
|$1,335
|$2,181
|$6,720
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,196
|$961
|$712
|$445
|$161
|$3,475
|Depreciation
|$4,522
|$1,992
|$1,753
|$1,554
|$1,394
|$11,215
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,102
|$9,016
|$7,447
|$7,750
|$8,366
|$43,681
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
