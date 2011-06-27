Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Van
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,368*
Total Cash Price
$20,301
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,592*
Total Cash Price
$27,267
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,332*
Total Cash Price
$28,063
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,498*
Total Cash Price
$19,903
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,027*
Total Cash Price
$27,466
LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,238*
Total Cash Price
$20,699
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,072*
Total Cash Price
$28,859
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,498*
Total Cash Price
$19,903
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,153*
Total Cash Price
$22,490
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,938*
Total Cash Price
$24,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$901
|$927
|$4,375
|Maintenance
|$2,044
|$760
|$1,335
|$1,160
|$2,312
|$7,611
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,091
|$878
|$650
|$407
|$147
|$3,173
|Depreciation
|$4,201
|$1,876
|$1,651
|$1,463
|$1,313
|$10,504
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,414
|$7,705
|$8,020
|$7,627
|$8,602
|$44,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,245
|$5,876
|Maintenance
|$2,745
|$1,021
|$1,793
|$1,558
|$3,106
|$10,223
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,466
|$1,180
|$873
|$547
|$197
|$4,262
|Depreciation
|$5,643
|$2,519
|$2,218
|$1,965
|$1,763
|$14,108
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,674
|$10,349
|$10,772
|$10,243
|$11,553
|$59,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$2,826
|$1,050
|$1,846
|$1,603
|$3,196
|$10,521
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,214
|$898
|$563
|$203
|$4,387
|Depreciation
|$5,808
|$2,593
|$2,283
|$2,022
|$1,815
|$14,520
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,161
|$10,651
|$11,087
|$10,543
|$11,891
|$61,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$2,004
|$745
|$1,309
|$1,137
|$2,267
|$7,462
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$637
|$399
|$144
|$3,111
|Depreciation
|$4,119
|$1,839
|$1,619
|$1,434
|$1,287
|$10,298
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,171
|$7,554
|$7,863
|$7,477
|$8,433
|$43,498
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$5,919
|Maintenance
|$2,766
|$1,028
|$1,806
|$1,569
|$3,128
|$10,298
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,500
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,754
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,188
|$879
|$551
|$199
|$4,293
|Depreciation
|$5,684
|$2,538
|$2,234
|$1,979
|$1,776
|$14,211
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,796
|$10,425
|$10,851
|$10,318
|$11,638
|$60,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$4,461
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$775
|$1,361
|$1,182
|$2,358
|$7,760
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,130
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,322
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$662
|$415
|$150
|$3,235
|Depreciation
|$4,284
|$1,913
|$1,684
|$1,491
|$1,338
|$10,710
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,658
|$7,856
|$8,178
|$7,776
|$8,770
|$45,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$6,219
|Maintenance
|$2,906
|$1,080
|$1,898
|$1,649
|$3,287
|$10,820
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$924
|$579
|$209
|$4,511
|Depreciation
|$5,973
|$2,667
|$2,348
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$14,932
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,648
|$10,953
|$11,401
|$10,842
|$12,228
|$63,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$2,004
|$745
|$1,309
|$1,137
|$2,267
|$7,462
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$637
|$399
|$144
|$3,111
|Depreciation
|$4,119
|$1,839
|$1,619
|$1,434
|$1,287
|$10,298
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,171
|$7,554
|$7,863
|$7,477
|$8,433
|$43,498
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$998
|$1,027
|$4,847
|Maintenance
|$2,265
|$842
|$1,479
|$1,285
|$2,562
|$8,432
|Repairs
|$489
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,436
|Financing
|$1,209
|$973
|$720
|$451
|$163
|$3,515
|Depreciation
|$4,654
|$2,078
|$1,829
|$1,620
|$1,454
|$11,637
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,753
|$8,536
|$8,885
|$8,449
|$9,529
|$49,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$5,318
|Maintenance
|$2,485
|$924
|$1,623
|$1,410
|$2,811
|$9,253
|Repairs
|$537
|$621
|$724
|$846
|$988
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,327
|$1,068
|$790
|$495
|$179
|$3,858
|Depreciation
|$5,108
|$2,280
|$2,008
|$1,778
|$1,596
|$12,770
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,092
|$9,367
|$9,750
|$9,271
|$10,457
|$53,938
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Express
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
