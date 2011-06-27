Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Cargo Van
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,416*
Total Cash Price
$18,960
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,297*
Total Cash Price
$26,953
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,584*
Total Cash Price
$18,588
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,584*
Total Cash Price
$18,588
Express Cargo Diesel
2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,970*
Total Cash Price
$25,466
3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,633*
Total Cash Price
$26,209
3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,386*
Total Cash Price
$25,651
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,247*
Total Cash Price
$19,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,110
|Maintenance
|$2,139
|$760
|$1,335
|$1,255
|$2,406
|$7,895
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,039
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,227
|Financing
|$1,020
|$820
|$607
|$379
|$138
|$2,964
|Depreciation
|$4,098
|$1,732
|$1,523
|$1,350
|$1,212
|$9,915
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,007
|$7,238
|$7,576
|$7,299
|$8,296
|$42,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$5,842
|Maintenance
|$3,041
|$1,080
|$1,898
|$1,784
|$3,421
|$11,223
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,744
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,166
|$863
|$539
|$196
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$5,826
|$2,462
|$2,165
|$1,920
|$1,723
|$14,095
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,069
|$10,289
|$10,769
|$10,376
|$11,793
|$60,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$2,097
|$745
|$1,309
|$1,230
|$2,359
|$7,740
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,000
|$804
|$595
|$372
|$135
|$2,906
|Depreciation
|$4,018
|$1,698
|$1,493
|$1,324
|$1,188
|$9,721
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,772
|$7,096
|$7,427
|$7,156
|$8,133
|$41,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$2,097
|$745
|$1,309
|$1,230
|$2,359
|$7,740
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,000
|$804
|$595
|$372
|$135
|$2,906
|Depreciation
|$4,018
|$1,698
|$1,493
|$1,324
|$1,188
|$9,721
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,772
|$7,096
|$7,427
|$7,156
|$8,133
|$41,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,520
|Maintenance
|$2,873
|$1,021
|$1,793
|$1,685
|$3,232
|$10,604
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,396
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,648
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$815
|$510
|$185
|$3,981
|Depreciation
|$5,505
|$2,326
|$2,045
|$1,814
|$1,628
|$13,318
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,128
|$9,722
|$10,175
|$9,804
|$11,142
|$56,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,681
|Maintenance
|$2,957
|$1,050
|$1,846
|$1,734
|$3,326
|$10,913
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,437
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,410
|$1,134
|$839
|$525
|$190
|$4,097
|Depreciation
|$5,665
|$2,394
|$2,105
|$1,867
|$1,675
|$13,707
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,599
|$10,005
|$10,472
|$10,090
|$11,468
|$58,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$5,560
|Maintenance
|$2,894
|$1,028
|$1,806
|$1,697
|$3,255
|$10,681
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,110
|$821
|$513
|$186
|$4,010
|Depreciation
|$5,545
|$2,343
|$2,060
|$1,827
|$1,639
|$13,415
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,245
|$9,792
|$10,249
|$9,875
|$11,224
|$57,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Express Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,190
|Maintenance
|$2,181
|$775
|$1,361
|$1,279
|$2,453
|$8,050
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,060
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,040
|$836
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$4,179
|$1,766
|$1,553
|$1,377
|$1,236
|$10,110
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,243
|$7,380
|$7,724
|$7,442
|$8,458
|$43,247
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Express Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo in Virginia is:not available
