Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Diesel Consumer Reviews

Carl Rohman , 02/28/2015 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

I recently received the all-Natural Gas Express van. It starts and runs well on Natural Gas. What bothers me is the incredibly short range. I ran it until 5 miles after the "low fuel light" came on, and got 140 miles on a tank. A tank holds less than the equivalent of 12 gallons of gas, and it gets 12 mpg. Since our van runs 120 miles a day, that means we drain it every day. With only a couple places it can filled, it was a pain. We added a machine to fill if off the gas line at 1 gallon an hour, so now every morning we start with a full tank, and it's working out fine