  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Express Cargo
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Express Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$13,307 - $15,528
Used Express Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Natural Gas Version has very short range

Carl Rohman, 02/28/2015
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I recently received the all-Natural Gas Express van. It starts and runs well on Natural Gas. What bothers me is the incredibly short range. I ran it until 5 miles after the "low fuel light" came on, and got 140 miles on a tank. A tank holds less than the equivalent of 12 gallons of gas, and it gets 12 mpg. Since our van runs 120 miles a day, that means we drain it every day. With only a couple places it can filled, it was a pain. We added a machine to fill if off the gas line at 1 gallon an hour, so now every morning we start with a full tank, and it's working out fine

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Express Cargos for sale

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles