Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox Diesel
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,182*
Total Cash Price
$27,341
Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,543*
Total Cash Price
$26,927
LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,625*
Total Cash Price
$25,684
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,873*
Total Cash Price
$21,956
Equinox SUV
L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,595*
Total Cash Price
$21,127
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,780*
Total Cash Price
$28,377
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,058*
Total Cash Price
$29,205
LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,099*
Total Cash Price
$28,584
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,234*
Total Cash Price
$21,542
Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,336*
Total Cash Price
$30,034
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,956*
Total Cash Price
$20,713
LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,956*
Total Cash Price
$20,713
Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$36,110*
Total Cash Price
$23,406
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,625*
Total Cash Price
$25,684
LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,028*
Total Cash Price
$24,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox Diesel LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$913
|$916
|$2,895
|$1,410
|$1,682
|$7,816
|Repairs
|$190
|$453
|$659
|$770
|$899
|$2,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,484
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,700
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,183
|$875
|$548
|$198
|$4,274
|Depreciation
|$4,983
|$2,186
|$1,943
|$1,745
|$1,591
|$12,448
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,484
|$7,308
|$9,020
|$7,197
|$7,174
|$42,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox Diesel Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$957
|$987
|$1,015
|$1,047
|$4,935
|Maintenance
|$900
|$902
|$2,851
|$1,388
|$1,656
|$7,697
|Repairs
|$187
|$446
|$649
|$758
|$885
|$2,925
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,674
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,165
|$862
|$540
|$195
|$4,209
|Depreciation
|$4,908
|$2,153
|$1,914
|$1,719
|$1,567
|$12,259
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,310
|$7,197
|$8,883
|$7,088
|$7,066
|$41,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox Diesel LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$968
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$858
|$861
|$2,719
|$1,324
|$1,580
|$7,342
|Repairs
|$179
|$425
|$619
|$723
|$844
|$2,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,394
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,597
|Financing
|$1,381
|$1,111
|$822
|$515
|$186
|$4,015
|Depreciation
|$4,681
|$2,053
|$1,825
|$1,639
|$1,494
|$11,693
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,788
|$6,865
|$8,473
|$6,760
|$6,739
|$39,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox Diesel Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$805
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$734
|$736
|$2,325
|$1,132
|$1,350
|$6,276
|Repairs
|$153
|$364
|$529
|$618
|$722
|$2,385
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,365
|Financing
|$1,181
|$950
|$703
|$440
|$159
|$3,432
|Depreciation
|$4,002
|$1,755
|$1,560
|$1,401
|$1,277
|$9,996
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,222
|$5,868
|$7,243
|$5,779
|$5,761
|$33,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,872
|Maintenance
|$706
|$708
|$2,237
|$1,089
|$1,299
|$6,039
|Repairs
|$147
|$350
|$509
|$595
|$695
|$2,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,136
|$914
|$676
|$423
|$153
|$3,303
|Depreciation
|$3,851
|$1,689
|$1,501
|$1,348
|$1,229
|$9,619
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,874
|$5,647
|$6,970
|$5,561
|$5,544
|$32,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$948
|$951
|$3,004
|$1,463
|$1,745
|$8,112
|Repairs
|$197
|$470
|$684
|$799
|$933
|$3,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,765
|Financing
|$1,526
|$1,228
|$908
|$569
|$206
|$4,436
|Depreciation
|$5,172
|$2,269
|$2,017
|$1,811
|$1,651
|$12,919
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,919
|$7,584
|$9,361
|$7,469
|$7,446
|$43,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$976
|$979
|$3,092
|$1,506
|$1,796
|$8,349
|Repairs
|$203
|$484
|$704
|$822
|$960
|$3,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,816
|Financing
|$1,571
|$1,263
|$935
|$585
|$212
|$4,566
|Depreciation
|$5,323
|$2,335
|$2,076
|$1,864
|$1,699
|$13,296
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,267
|$7,806
|$9,635
|$7,687
|$7,663
|$45,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$955
|$958
|$3,026
|$1,474
|$1,758
|$8,171
|Repairs
|$199
|$473
|$689
|$805
|$940
|$3,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,551
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,236
|$915
|$573
|$207
|$4,468
|Depreciation
|$5,210
|$2,285
|$2,031
|$1,824
|$1,663
|$13,013
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,006
|$7,640
|$9,430
|$7,524
|$7,500
|$44,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$720
|$722
|$2,281
|$1,111
|$1,325
|$6,158
|Repairs
|$150
|$357
|$519
|$606
|$708
|$2,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,340
|Financing
|$1,159
|$932
|$690
|$432
|$156
|$3,368
|Depreciation
|$3,926
|$1,722
|$1,531
|$1,375
|$1,253
|$9,807
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,048
|$5,757
|$7,106
|$5,670
|$5,652
|$33,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$1,101
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$5,504
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$1,006
|$3,180
|$1,549
|$1,847
|$8,585
|Repairs
|$209
|$497
|$724
|$845
|$987
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,868
|Financing
|$1,615
|$1,299
|$961
|$602
|$218
|$4,695
|Depreciation
|$5,474
|$2,401
|$2,134
|$1,917
|$1,747
|$13,674
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,615
|$8,027
|$9,908
|$7,905
|$7,881
|$46,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$692
|$694
|$2,193
|$1,068
|$1,274
|$5,921
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,114
|$896
|$663
|$415
|$150
|$3,238
|Depreciation
|$3,775
|$1,656
|$1,472
|$1,322
|$1,205
|$9,430
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,700
|$5,536
|$6,833
|$5,452
|$5,435
|$31,956
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$692
|$694
|$2,193
|$1,068
|$1,274
|$5,921
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,114
|$896
|$663
|$415
|$150
|$3,238
|Depreciation
|$3,775
|$1,656
|$1,472
|$1,322
|$1,205
|$9,430
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,700
|$5,536
|$6,833
|$5,452
|$5,435
|$31,956
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$782
|$784
|$2,478
|$1,207
|$1,440
|$6,691
|Repairs
|$163
|$388
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,259
|$1,012
|$749
|$469
|$169
|$3,659
|Depreciation
|$4,266
|$1,871
|$1,663
|$1,494
|$1,362
|$10,656
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,831
|$6,256
|$7,721
|$6,161
|$6,142
|$36,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$968
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$858
|$861
|$2,719
|$1,324
|$1,580
|$7,342
|Repairs
|$179
|$425
|$619
|$723
|$844
|$2,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,394
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,597
|Financing
|$1,381
|$1,111
|$822
|$515
|$186
|$4,015
|Depreciation
|$4,681
|$2,053
|$1,825
|$1,639
|$1,494
|$11,693
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,788
|$6,865
|$8,473
|$6,760
|$6,739
|$39,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$4,517
|Maintenance
|$823
|$826
|$2,610
|$1,271
|$1,516
|$7,046
|Repairs
|$171
|$408
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$2,678
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,338
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,533
|Financing
|$1,326
|$1,066
|$789
|$494
|$179
|$3,853
|Depreciation
|$4,492
|$1,971
|$1,752
|$1,573
|$1,434
|$11,222
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,353
|$6,588
|$8,131
|$6,488
|$6,468
|$38,028
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Equinox
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
