Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,826*
Total Cash Price
$11,426
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,374*
Total Cash Price
$15,347
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,465*
Total Cash Price
$15,795
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,646*
Total Cash Price
$15,459
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,280*
Total Cash Price
$11,202
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,371*
Total Cash Price
$11,650
LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,556*
Total Cash Price
$16,243
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,280*
Total Cash Price
$11,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$712
|$733
|$756
|$778
|$3,671
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$268
|$2,023
|$469
|$1,726
|$5,637
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$643
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$810
|Financing
|$614
|$495
|$366
|$228
|$83
|$1,786
|Depreciation
|$2,695
|$1,003
|$882
|$782
|$702
|$6,064
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,507
|$4,345
|$6,002
|$4,378
|$5,594
|$27,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$956
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,931
|Maintenance
|$1,545
|$360
|$2,717
|$630
|$2,318
|$7,571
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$863
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,088
|Financing
|$825
|$664
|$492
|$307
|$111
|$2,399
|Depreciation
|$3,620
|$1,347
|$1,185
|$1,051
|$943
|$8,145
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,083
|$5,836
|$8,061
|$5,880
|$7,513
|$37,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$5,075
|Maintenance
|$1,590
|$371
|$2,796
|$649
|$2,386
|$7,792
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,120
|Financing
|$849
|$684
|$506
|$316
|$114
|$2,469
|Depreciation
|$3,725
|$1,386
|$1,220
|$1,081
|$970
|$8,382
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,378
|$6,007
|$8,296
|$6,052
|$7,732
|$38,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$963
|$992
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$4,967
|Maintenance
|$1,557
|$363
|$2,737
|$635
|$2,335
|$7,626
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$869
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,096
|Financing
|$831
|$669
|$495
|$309
|$112
|$2,416
|Depreciation
|$3,646
|$1,357
|$1,194
|$1,058
|$949
|$8,204
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,157
|$5,879
|$8,120
|$5,923
|$7,568
|$37,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$678
|$698
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$3,599
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$263
|$1,983
|$460
|$1,692
|$5,526
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$630
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$794
|Financing
|$602
|$485
|$359
|$224
|$81
|$1,751
|Depreciation
|$2,642
|$983
|$865
|$767
|$688
|$5,945
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,360
|$4,260
|$5,884
|$4,292
|$5,484
|$27,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$771
|$794
|$3,743
|Maintenance
|$1,173
|$274
|$2,062
|$478
|$1,760
|$5,747
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$655
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$826
|Financing
|$626
|$504
|$373
|$233
|$84
|$1,821
|Depreciation
|$2,748
|$1,022
|$900
|$798
|$716
|$6,183
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,654
|$4,430
|$6,119
|$4,464
|$5,703
|$28,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,636
|$381
|$2,875
|$667
|$2,453
|$8,013
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,151
|Financing
|$873
|$703
|$521
|$325
|$117
|$2,539
|Depreciation
|$3,831
|$1,425
|$1,254
|$1,112
|$998
|$8,620
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,672
|$6,177
|$8,532
|$6,223
|$7,952
|$39,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Equinox SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$678
|$698
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$3,599
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$263
|$1,983
|$460
|$1,692
|$5,526
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$630
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$794
|Financing
|$602
|$485
|$359
|$224
|$81
|$1,751
|Depreciation
|$2,642
|$983
|$865
|$767
|$688
|$5,945
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,360
|$4,260
|$5,884
|$4,292
|$5,484
|$27,280
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
