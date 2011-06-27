Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews
Pros of Auto-start
I’ve had this car for 6 weeks. Previously I drove a 2008 Hyundai Elantra manual. This is an automatic. I’m slowly getting used to not having control over shifting thus the transmission rating for me personally. Unlike most others I like the auto-stop feature, so my review is mostly about that. It’s not as jerky as some have written. It doesn’t engage when you’re turning corners—you need to be at a full stop and it engages after a few seconds, only if the cabin temperature is sensed to be as cool as your setting. If you change any setting at all the engine re-engages. It also does this if the temperature rises, but always in less than two minutes so it doesn’t drain the auxiliary battery. The auxiliary battery and starter are under the trunk liner—it doesn’t use the main ones. It’s not loud. It starts up instantaneously. My average speed over 6 weeks is 21 mph and I’m getting 28.2 mpg, all local city driving, not highway. A lot of people don’t like this feature, but I encourage those on the fence to try it out for a few days as a rental or loaner from your dealer. Another feature I love—although I have a base model I somehow scored a seven speaker sound system instead of the four. My Elantra was a “sport” model. This rides smoother, is quieter, more solidly built, and handles as well as the Elantra. It has great acceleration—no problem scooting over and passing at all. It has more inside room than I thought it would. Three boys in boosters fit in the rear seat. The inside trim isn’t high quality, but I don’t cause a lot of wear and tear there. I have Arctic Blue Metallic and I love the color. The exterior design is more attractive than the Focus, Accent, or Fortè. All in all I’m extremely happy with the 2018 Cruze. I’m leasing mine and with zero down—truly zero—and $2500 trade in I will have paid $5832 cash out of pocket over 36 months at 10,000 miles per year. $8332 including my trade. Update 2/10/2019 The car handles well on the ice and in the snow. No rain worries either. I’m at 5900 miles and still love the car. I’ve updated the mpg and mileage below.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GREAT car not too small, HUGE improvement overall
Actually a Great car for the price, can beat MPG at a constant 68 MPH. Very decent acceleration, but if you want a little more pop, go into tap shift and let revs go a bit higher. I notice Edmunds erroneously states that you cannot over ride the engine start/stop feature. That is untrue, if you are in tap shift mode start/stop is disabled. Much better legroom in 2nd row compared to prior generation, and the added center console was a much desired feature. Big plus for the simplicity and clarity of dashboard information, ant the LARGE Radio screen ( also where the rearview camera displays ) is bright, clear, easy to understand large icons, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature links your phone. Bluetooth is equally simple, and nice crisp clear sound.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sporty for this old guy
Good highway performance maintains speed with little effort. Feels solid I love the appearance was going to buy Ford Escape and tool Cruz for test drive and I thought this is car for me. Three reason style ride and performance between 40 and 42 miles per gallon on highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value for your money
This car is a great buy. I admit I was skeptical about buying it, since the reputation wasn’t great on early 2000 year models. Mine has acceptable acceleration, good comfortable seats, plenty of legroom for back seat riders, and awesome cargo capacity with the back seats folded. I just packed a 55” TV, 2 Xbox systems, 2 sound bar systems, and other items with room for more. All electronic systems work great. The LT with the driver’s convenience pkg is the perfect mid-grade deal. I’m enjoying this vehicle. No regrets. For the people who complain about acceleration, what are they doing, pulling a trailer or something? It’s an economy car, not a sports car!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lemon ... fresh out of GM factory
This is an brief overview of my experience with my Chevrolet and with General Motors in the last year. Back in early 2018, I chose to trust GM and factory ordered a new Cruze ... and since the day following delivery, I started facing malfunctions with that vehicle, which accumulated and escalated ever since, despite dealership service departments’ best efforts and multiple part replacements. - basics : 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 6M Diesel, delivered 15 Feb 2018. - malfunctions : since delivery ... blank dashboard, misfiring engine (for several months), diesel particulate filter regeneration failures (occurrences seem to happen randomly, and are still unexplained by GM), multiple vehicle “alerts” (over 25 check engine light / OnStar error code occurences). Initial delivery was delayed by weeks since vehicle inspection had revealed malfunctions that needed to be fixed. - remediation : all these malfunctions resulted in at least eight specific trips (often multi-day) to my dealership service department (obviously not including standard maintenance), and multiple part replacements (including EGR valve and fuel injectors - some taking well over a month to reach the dealership). Pointing out my vehicle does not live up to the most basic expectations one could reasonably have with a new car, I have given GM ample time and opportunities (through their standard “Customer Care” and escalation processes) to offer a reasonable resolution. Their response is there is no “lemon law” in Canada, and they have been diligent in dealing with these issues according to the warranty terms. As a conclusion, the accumulation and escalation of technical issues with my vehicle would have led me to recommend against similar engine (1.6 diesel) vehicles (current generation Cruze, Equinox and Terrain). General Motors blatant refusal to stand by their product and reputation now leads me to recommend against any of their products.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer