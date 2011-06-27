Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews

Pros of Auto-start Mimi1205 , 08/09/2018 L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I’ve had this car for 6 weeks. Previously I drove a 2008 Hyundai Elantra manual. This is an automatic. I’m slowly getting used to not having control over shifting thus the transmission rating for me personally. Unlike most others I like the auto-stop feature, so my review is mostly about that. It’s not as jerky as some have written. It doesn’t engage when you’re turning corners—you need to be at a full stop and it engages after a few seconds, only if the cabin temperature is sensed to be as cool as your setting. If you change any setting at all the engine re-engages. It also does this if the temperature rises, but always in less than two minutes so it doesn’t drain the auxiliary battery. The auxiliary battery and starter are under the trunk liner—it doesn’t use the main ones. It’s not loud. It starts up instantaneously. My average speed over 6 weeks is 21 mph and I’m getting 28.2 mpg, all local city driving, not highway. A lot of people don’t like this feature, but I encourage those on the fence to try it out for a few days as a rental or loaner from your dealer. Another feature I love—although I have a base model I somehow scored a seven speaker sound system instead of the four. My Elantra was a “sport” model. This rides smoother, is quieter, more solidly built, and handles as well as the Elantra. It has great acceleration—no problem scooting over and passing at all. It has more inside room than I thought it would. Three boys in boosters fit in the rear seat. The inside trim isn’t high quality, but I don’t cause a lot of wear and tear there. I have Arctic Blue Metallic and I love the color. The exterior design is more attractive than the Focus, Accent, or Fortè. All in all I’m extremely happy with the 2018 Cruze. I’m leasing mine and with zero down—truly zero—and $2500 trade in I will have paid $5832 cash out of pocket over 36 months at 10,000 miles per year. $8332 including my trade. Update 2/10/2019 The car handles well on the ice and in the snow. No rain worries either. I’m at 5900 miles and still love the car. I’ve updated the mpg and mileage below. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT car not too small, HUGE improvement overall Tony , 06/26/2018 LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Actually a Great car for the price, can beat MPG at a constant 68 MPH. Very decent acceleration, but if you want a little more pop, go into tap shift and let revs go a bit higher. I notice Edmunds erroneously states that you cannot over ride the engine start/stop feature. That is untrue, if you are in tap shift mode start/stop is disabled. Much better legroom in 2nd row compared to prior generation, and the added center console was a much desired feature. Big plus for the simplicity and clarity of dashboard information, ant the LARGE Radio screen ( also where the rearview camera displays ) is bright, clear, easy to understand large icons, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature links your phone. Bluetooth is equally simple, and nice crisp clear sound.

Sporty for this old guy Ronald Turton , 02/22/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful Good highway performance maintains speed with little effort. Feels solid I love the appearance was going to buy Ford Escape and tool Cruz for test drive and I thought this is car for me. Three reason style ride and performance between 40 and 42 miles per gallon on highway.

Great value for your money Robbie , 11/23/2018 LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is a great buy. I admit I was skeptical about buying it, since the reputation wasn't great on early 2000 year models. Mine has acceptable acceleration, good comfortable seats, plenty of legroom for back seat riders, and awesome cargo capacity with the back seats folded. I just packed a 55" TV, 2 Xbox systems, 2 sound bar systems, and other items with room for more. All electronic systems work great. The LT with the driver's convenience pkg is the perfect mid-grade deal. I'm enjoying this vehicle. No regrets. For the people who complain about acceleration, what are they doing, pulling a trailer or something? It's an economy car, not a sports car!