Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Chevy Cruze one year anniversary
I purchased this car back in August of 2016 with 19,900 miles on it. I have now owned it for about a year and a half and I am at about 38,300 miles. In a way, it kind of "just happened" but I've had my eyes on a cruze and have done a lot of research about a year prior to purchasing it. I believe it was meant to be, and oh boy am I glad it was. I'll start with the exterior. I think it looks great from just about all angles, and it has just enough of a "sporty" look to it so it could bat some eyes every now and then. I really enjoy the daytime running LED's as well (a feature which is standard on 2015 models and up). Now lets talk interior. The inside looks just as nice as the car does on the outside. At night, you can really notice and appreciate the stylish light blue lighting that spreads across the infotainment and gauge cluster. I only own the LT model so I don't have any of the fancy bells and whistles, but I will say- compared to other base model cars for around the same price as my Cruze, I'd say Chevy definitely takes the cake. Many, if not all buttons are plastic which was to be expected and none of them have broken on me to date. The seats are decently comfortable, although I do notice my lower back starting to feel uncomfortable after extended trips. Rear seats don't have too much going for them other than a car charging port and a fold down cup holder/armrest located in the middle of the back seat. A very nice touch. Rear visibility is only somewhat of an issue when backing up out of parking lots due to the rear windshield being positioned higher up than some other cars, however other than this I haven't had any complaints about it. Cargo space is great with the exception of the center console. Its about half the size of a standard size one, and this is probably due to space restraints because it's a "compact sedan". There are "pocket spaces" in the driver and passenger seats, as well as both rear seats as well. The front seat pocket spaces are larger than the rear ones. The glove box space is pretty standard, it can fit a good amount of miscellaneous things here and there. Trunk space is definitely a 10/10, very large for the cars size. I love it. I've only had one repair on the car and that was the driver side window regulator. It must have went out of alignment with the window itself. I used it on a very cold day and the window was frozen shut. I'm probably somewhat at blame for this because I kept trying and trying until it seemed to bust. It was still under warranty at the time, but I think the cost on the invoice was about $100-$130 for it. Maybe less. Other than that, I've had no repairs needed on the car since and the regular maintenance costs are low. Nothing that's broken the wallet (so far). Overall, i'd definitely recommend this car to any first time buyers or younger buyers. I am a college student who travels to and from home quite often and it is a very smooth ride, especially on the highway. You'll also love the great gas mileage. I get about 35 on the highway which is great.
3 Recalls and counting
Water pump replaced two times in less than a year- (Recall), transmission problems around 24K miles going to the dealer for the second time. Electrical problems- you lose power in your entire internal instruments while driving – Recall. Nice looking car, very comfortable when driving, but is not a reliable at all.
Don’t let size fool you !
When I first bought my 2015 cruze I was a little set off by the size and the back seat room coming from an SUV. I would never look back. I bought my cruze winter of 2015 and with coming from an suv I was worried about front wheel drive but it handled just fine. One thing I love about the cruze is the quality of it, this car has such great quality between the solid slam of the door to the firm knobs on the radio. The wide variety of features you get for the money is in beatable. I have a 2LT and I have everything I need, heated seats, leather, touch screen, remote starter, Xm and so much more. The ride quality is super good. Everyday I drive this car is like it’s the first. It handles well around windy curves or just cruising in town. My only complaint with this car is that it can tend to hit bumps a little harder than I’d like but not too bad, the acceleration can lag a little, sometimes I notice some road noise but not bad and last the heat can take a little bit to fully heat up but the heated seats make up for it. Over all this is a great car for so many reasons and I don’t regret buying it at all. I’m definitely a Chevy guy for life now !
AVOID LIKE THE PLAGUE! (if turbo version)
After owning this car for 3 years, I'm so thankful I purchase the extended warranty, I have claimed this warranty at least 12 times, This last time I have drove my car 6 days in the last month since its been at the chevy dealership for repairs, so far a few things I've had to replace 3 turbos, water pump, all things connecting to water pump, battery, positive battery cable, gas pedal, starter, two electrical boxes on top of the battery, and blown head gasket, overflow jug, and its just keeps on going, This car is NOT dependable. If they fixed the issues that these cars have it would be a great car!(which now they wont since this car is no longer made) I love the car if it didn't have all these issues and i could drive it on a daily without fear of it not starting or starting and dying. Oh and the resale value is awful, trade in value is even worse, keep shopping I promise there are better options.
CRUZE this A+ Review
About 3 months shy of 2 yrs owning this cruze. Extremely surprised and happy with performance. Worry free transportation. 26,000 miles now. Eagerly making an effort to get this one paid off so my daughter can have it by Christmas so I can get a new 2017 Cruze. Nothing but positive words about Ancira Chevrolet. We have enjoyed having the confidence to go on an extended 6,000 mile road trip and countless 800 mile round trips to Alpine (college) and back to San Antonio. UPDATE: Sept 2017: 35,000 miles, regular services, never had a problem with anything. Extremely happy, with full intentions of grabbing one of the 17s, what with all the great reviews. For gas saving and a sporty look, you won't beat the Cruze.
