Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews
WARNING TO POTENTIAL BUYERS
I purchased this car and in a 1 year span have taken it over 7 times now to the dealership. Bad battery cable (which actively TURNED OFF MY STABILITRAC AND TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM WHILE DRIVING!!!), Bad catalytic converter, Bad/ leaking oil cooler, Bad cylinder head, Bad head gasket, Bad air intake manifold, and i could go on and on. I have put 40k miles on it and for a 2013 I'd expect to be able to drive this car with no problems other than normal upkeep tasks. After talking with gm and them telling me that they will not do anything for me I'm beyond flabbergasted that a company that prides itself on its customer service treated me this way. I will NEVER purchase a chevy product ever and will be spreading the word.
TOO MAY ISSUES
VALVE cap replaced in 2014 Purge Valve replaced 2015 Car turned off randomly when at a stop Computer panel shut off without warning When idle, car jerks Most recently, car smells like gas inside when car is on and at a stop
2013 Cruze Eco Manual
I had a Cruze LS we loved, but traded for a larger Malibu. After a year of poor Malibu mpg, we went back to a Cruze; this time an Eco. LOVE this car! After a month in mostly below-freezing weather, I'm averaging 36 mpg around town! On three days in the 50s, it got in the low 40s. Highway is 45-50 mpg at 65-70 mph. My fill-ups so far actually show slightly better mpg than the computer reading. The car handles great and is very quiet. The stick is smooth. I have owned GM cars for 25 years, and the Cruze is my favorite. I got this Eco for $17,300 after $3,500 in rebates (mostly from GM card incentives). A friend who rode in my car last week said, "Wow. This is a REALLY nice car!"
LEMON
My car is a 2013 chevy cruze lt. I bought it 8/14/13 and it has been in the shop 7 times since I bought it. I had a water leak on the drivers side, the heater makes a weird grinding noise and the transmission surges, it also make a weird scraping noise when I put my foot on the gas. I finally had enough and called GM my car has 3,000 miles on it and has spent more time at the shop than my driveway. It has now been 8 days since I have had my car they have me in a rental until the paperwork is finalized on my new 2014 replacement cruze. I am so glad that they pulled me from my car it has cost me time from work and so frustrating.....
IF I COULD GIVE THIS CAR A ZERO I WOULD
i purchased the car from the dealer. it was the demo vehicle with less than 5,000 miles on it. i had nothing but issues. it had no pick up. so i had to be extremely careful with crossing intersections. 6 months into owning the vehicle it was overheating and giving me a message, a/c off due to high engine temps. when i took it to the dealer they couldn't find the issue, the message was no longer there. 100 miles over my warranty expiration it happened again. i had to get the car towed there and then they found the issue. almost $2,000.00 later in repairs. not even a month later the check engine light was back on. now everytime i pump gas it gives me a hard time to start and is very shaky, to the point i have to turn off the car and turn it back on. sometimes though when i try to turn it off the engine stays on even if i take the key out. this car has been a real lemon. which i am also looking into the lemon law. so zoom forward to now a year later after spending 2,000.00 to repair the car bam it does it again. i changed the thermostat and nothing, so after spending a couple hundred on that i took it elsewhere and it is now costing me another $2,000.00 to fix and it seems to be the same issue that apparently wasn't fixed right at the dealer. i have only taken my car to the dealer from day 1 until now. ****don't buy this car**** i know a few people that own this vehicle not necessarily 2013 but newer models as well and same problems.
