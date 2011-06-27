Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Manual or Auto?
I recently traded in my LT1 2015 with 8 speed auto for a 2016 with 7 speed manual. I've always been a manual transmission guy with my sports cars and auto for the family sedans. I bought the automatic believing the paddle shift would simulate the manual experience. After almost two years of driving, I can say that the automatic doesn't deliver the classic sports car "feel." The downshifting is where I mostly notice the difference. The manual transmission Vette is a very different experience. I now feel that I'm really driving the manual Vette, not just putting the car in Drive and aiming it. I do mostly around town driving, so rarely get the car out of fourth gear, so constant shifting is not a hassle. The transmission shifts smoothly once I got used to the stiff clutch and found the correct shift points. So, if you're shopping for a Vette, my advice is to try both transmissions before you buy. FOLLOW UP: Sprang for a 911 since this review. MSRP exactly double the Vette's. And, it is auto--the well engineered "PDK" system by Porsche. This is much closer to a manual than the Vette's, plus the Porsche quality vs Chevrolet build. However, for the money, the Vette is an outstanding value, You won't lose much when it is time to sell a C7 unless you got one loaded with overpriced bells and whistles. Example : Color matching brake calipers for $600. Get real. But the option prices on the 911 are even worse.
Gets Better Every Day!
After a year my Stingray seems to get better with time. It's a blast to drive and now that winter is over, the open air option of the targa top adds to the delight of having it! My wife and I went to the launch for the new Panamera a couple weeks ago. The valet parked us between a 911GT3 and GT4. Very interesting that the dimensions of the cars is very similar. The Vette was one of the few American cars in the lot but it drew lots of attention and rave reviews. On the way home my wife asked if I wanted to trade it for the new Panamera? Absolutely Not! The redesigned Panamera is a great looking car but I'm sticking with the Stingray!
A super car!
Just went over 1000 miles with the new vette. Incredible performance. Engine sound management is first rate. Interior finally lives up to corvette standards. A option I would recommend for the next generation vette would be a blind spot sensor capability. A sports car bargain! Get one!!!
It's a Sports Car !
It is an excellent car with it's 8 speed automatic; a lot of fun to drive. When the summer run flat tires wear out in 15,000 miles you can put on a set of all season non run flats. It will be much quieter, smoother riding and have better wet weather traction. You will give up some performance traction. When driven normally it will get surprisingly good mileage up to 33 mpg on the hwy.
Spectacular! Love the C7
This is my third Corvette purchase. I had two C5's, a 98 Coupe and 99 Convertible, and I still have the C5 Coupe. The evolution in Corvette styling did not appeal to me at first. However it took a couple of years for the C7 to grow on me, now I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I still love the C5 for the car that it is, and the C7 for the car it became. My only personal drawback (this is obviously a reflection of my age) is the extensive use of electronics on the newer Corvette. Guess that this could be interpreted as: I am flawed, the C7 is perfect. Our technically dependent society says so. :-) [2 years later, still have the same feelings and still enjoy the C7!! For a while, I added the 6th Gen Camaro SS and enjoyed driving both equally. Now at my ripe old age of retirement, I'm daily driving an MB E550 as my daily driver, but, my Corvette is definitely my PLEASURE car. To this date, I've had no issues with this car. Recalls were handled quickly and efficiently. I am quite fastidious regarding routine maintenance and service the car at a minimum twice a year (oil - alignment, etc) and because the car is a 7 speed, this one is a keeper! ]
