Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

There is no adequate way to describe this car other than "FANTASTIC". I've never owned a real "performance" car before this one; purchased at age 65. Power is unbelievable, gas mileage is unbelievable for a car with this much power. On highway trips, I always average over 32 MPG. Maintenance has been super except for the automatic transmission. 2015 was the first year for the 8 speed automatic. At 18k miles, the transmission was replaced, and at 32k miles the torque converter was replaced; I understand this was not unusual for the 2015 models. With the last repair, I was assured the problem should not reoccur, but it did reoccur again at 38,500 miles. By the time this occurred, the five year warranty had expired. Thanks to the local dealership, GM covered the triple flush transmission fluid change, which they now say will remedy the shaking. That is the only service problem I've ever had. The infotainment system works perfectly; never a problem understanding voice commands. There is a small problem getting in and out for an almost 71 year old, but once you get in, this car has a very comfortable ride. Get rid of the run flat tires, and the road noise is much less. My wife and I have owned 75 cars since getting married 50 years ago. This is the best car I've ever owned, and I've owned it longer than any of the others; a little over five years.

EasternShoreMan , 01/13/2016 Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

The 2015 Corvette StingRay is a helluva buy, but it has too many flaws and compromises to be a "great" all around sports/touring car. First, the good parts: Although a few friends call it the "cartoon car" the C7's styling is gorgeous. It will turn heads and get "thumbs up" from passers-by. Some "Corvette guys" do not like the rear end because it lacks the traditional round taillights. This is merely a matter of taste. Overall, the exterior design is a winner even if it does create a bunch of nooks and crannies to clean. The engine also does not disappoint. The StingRay has gobs of muscle and a wonderful Made in USA V-8 sound that will put a smile on your face. The car is built low to the ground. It can be difficult for older folks to enter/exit and the long nose makes for visibility challenges in parking lots with concrete barriers. The rear hatch has a troublesome latch assembly which needs to be slammed shut rather than merely closed and the automatic hatch opening switch on the dash is positioned too close to the driver's door; I have opened the hatch with my knee a dozen times slipping into the driver's seat. Those who live in a four season climate need to consider whether they want the "summer only" 20 inch rear tires. I have no idea whether these are really unmanageable below 40 degrees as the warnings state. My choice was the Michelin year round set up. Whatever, this is not a snow car, at least not with me behind the wheel. Where the StingRay disappoints most is inside. Here the layout is good and straightforward but the materials used are just so-so, closer to WalMart than Brooks Brothers. No matter what color interior you choose, it will be mostly black. It is unlikely your salesman will tell you that on a sunny summer day the amount of glass in this car makes the cockpit uncomfortably hot (even with the A.C. cranked up full bore) unless you are willing to take out the roof panel or buy an after-market insert. BTW, the insert does fix the problem and one wonders why GM doesn't simply include it as an option. The seat belt guides are poorly positioned and I have given up on trying to keep mine in the intended (dime store quality) track. Similarly, the seat release is placed quite low and would be more user-friendly if it were higher on the seat back. The basic seats in the LT1 version are borderline with only minimal adjustments possible. Lack of bolstering is an increasing issue for me. Why GM skimped on standard heating - something that comes on Japanese cars costing half as much - and position memory is a mystery. The Navigation system is a real P.O.S. It is very slow in taking input and recently in driving through a strange city at night, the spoken directions lagged reality by a block or more. Overall it is a disgrace to General Motors. Twice now , the touch screen has gone blank for half a day and then suddenly reappeared. Nor am I a fan of the other techno stuff, but maybe that is just age talking. I refuse to accept the facile explanation, "well, what do you expect, its a Chevy." I believe Detroit can design and the UAW can build an automobile just as well as Klaus and Helmut in Stuttgart. The idea that "they are trying to sell it to kids," is also a non-starter; how many kids can buy a $60,000+ two seat car? Don't misunderstand, this is real good car FOR THE MONEY, but it could be so much better! Which is why I am seriously thinking about a 911.