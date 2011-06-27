Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corvette Z06
Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$109,402*
Total Cash Price
$86,047
Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$112,506*
Total Cash Price
$88,488
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,590*
Total Cash Price
$61,026
Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,590*
Total Cash Price
$61,026
Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$86,901*
Total Cash Price
$68,349
Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$79,142*
Total Cash Price
$62,247
Corvette Coupe
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$79,142*
Total Cash Price
$62,247
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$87,677*
Total Cash Price
$68,959
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$96,212*
Total Cash Price
$75,672
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$92,332*
Total Cash Price
$72,621
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$102,419*
Total Cash Price
$80,554
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$100,867*
Total Cash Price
$79,334
Corvette Convertible
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$106,298*
Total Cash Price
$83,606
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$107,074*
Total Cash Price
$84,216
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,694*
Total Cash Price
$63,467
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$96,212*
Total Cash Price
$75,672
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$82,245*
Total Cash Price
$64,688
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$95,436*
Total Cash Price
$75,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,888
|$1,944
|$2,002
|$9,447
|Maintenance
|$1,942
|$4,529
|$1,256
|$5,933
|$4,346
|$18,006
|Repairs
|$1,248
|$1,445
|$1,688
|$1,970
|$2,297
|$8,648
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,539
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,770
|Financing
|$4,628
|$3,721
|$2,755
|$1,724
|$623
|$13,451
|Depreciation
|$13,742
|$7,013
|$6,234
|$5,593
|$5,099
|$37,681
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,154
|$21,975
|$17,356
|$20,805
|$18,113
|$109,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$2,000
|$2,059
|$9,715
|Maintenance
|$1,997
|$4,657
|$1,292
|$6,102
|$4,469
|$18,517
|Repairs
|$1,283
|$1,486
|$1,736
|$2,026
|$2,362
|$8,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,668
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,905
|Financing
|$4,759
|$3,827
|$2,833
|$1,773
|$641
|$13,833
|Depreciation
|$14,132
|$7,212
|$6,410
|$5,752
|$5,243
|$38,750
|Fuel
|$3,370
|$3,471
|$3,576
|$3,683
|$3,793
|$17,893
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,038
|$22,598
|$17,848
|$21,395
|$18,627
|$112,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$6,700
|Maintenance
|$1,377
|$3,212
|$891
|$4,208
|$3,082
|$12,770
|Repairs
|$885
|$1,025
|$1,197
|$1,397
|$1,629
|$6,133
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,219
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,383
|Financing
|$3,282
|$2,639
|$1,954
|$1,223
|$442
|$9,540
|Depreciation
|$9,746
|$4,974
|$4,421
|$3,967
|$3,616
|$26,724
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,095
|$15,585
|$12,309
|$14,755
|$12,846
|$77,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$6,700
|Maintenance
|$1,377
|$3,212
|$891
|$4,208
|$3,082
|$12,770
|Repairs
|$885
|$1,025
|$1,197
|$1,397
|$1,629
|$6,133
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,219
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,383
|Financing
|$3,282
|$2,639
|$1,954
|$1,223
|$442
|$9,540
|Depreciation
|$9,746
|$4,974
|$4,421
|$3,967
|$3,616
|$26,724
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,095
|$15,585
|$12,309
|$14,755
|$12,846
|$77,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$1,542
|$3,597
|$998
|$4,713
|$3,452
|$14,302
|Repairs
|$991
|$1,148
|$1,341
|$1,565
|$1,824
|$6,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,605
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,789
|Financing
|$3,676
|$2,956
|$2,188
|$1,370
|$495
|$10,685
|Depreciation
|$10,916
|$5,571
|$4,952
|$4,443
|$4,050
|$29,931
|Fuel
|$2,603
|$2,681
|$2,762
|$2,845
|$2,930
|$13,821
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,746
|$17,455
|$13,786
|$16,526
|$14,388
|$86,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,448
|$6,834
|Maintenance
|$1,405
|$3,276
|$909
|$4,292
|$3,144
|$13,025
|Repairs
|$903
|$1,046
|$1,221
|$1,425
|$1,662
|$6,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,283
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,451
|Financing
|$3,348
|$2,692
|$1,993
|$1,247
|$451
|$9,731
|Depreciation
|$9,941
|$5,073
|$4,509
|$4,046
|$3,688
|$27,258
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,537
|$15,897
|$12,555
|$15,050
|$13,103
|$79,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,448
|$6,834
|Maintenance
|$1,405
|$3,276
|$909
|$4,292
|$3,144
|$13,025
|Repairs
|$903
|$1,046
|$1,221
|$1,425
|$1,662
|$6,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,283
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,451
|Financing
|$3,348
|$2,692
|$1,993
|$1,247
|$451
|$9,731
|Depreciation
|$9,941
|$5,073
|$4,509
|$4,046
|$3,688
|$27,258
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,537
|$15,897
|$12,555
|$15,050
|$13,103
|$79,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$7,571
|Maintenance
|$1,556
|$3,630
|$1,007
|$4,755
|$3,483
|$14,430
|Repairs
|$1,000
|$1,158
|$1,353
|$1,579
|$1,841
|$6,930
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,637
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,823
|Financing
|$3,709
|$2,982
|$2,208
|$1,382
|$499
|$10,780
|Depreciation
|$11,013
|$5,621
|$4,996
|$4,483
|$4,086
|$30,198
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,787
|$2,870
|$2,956
|$13,944
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,967
|$17,611
|$13,909
|$16,673
|$14,516
|$87,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$8,308
|Maintenance
|$1,707
|$3,983
|$1,105
|$5,218
|$3,822
|$15,835
|Repairs
|$1,097
|$1,271
|$1,484
|$1,732
|$2,020
|$7,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,992
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,195
|Financing
|$4,070
|$3,272
|$2,423
|$1,517
|$548
|$11,830
|Depreciation
|$12,085
|$6,168
|$5,482
|$4,919
|$4,484
|$33,138
|Fuel
|$2,882
|$2,969
|$3,058
|$3,150
|$3,244
|$15,302
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,398
|$19,325
|$15,263
|$18,296
|$15,929
|$96,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,690
|$7,973
|Maintenance
|$1,639
|$3,822
|$1,060
|$5,008
|$3,668
|$15,196
|Repairs
|$1,053
|$1,220
|$1,424
|$1,662
|$1,939
|$7,298
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,831
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$4,026
|Financing
|$3,906
|$3,140
|$2,325
|$1,455
|$526
|$11,353
|Depreciation
|$11,598
|$5,919
|$5,261
|$4,721
|$4,303
|$31,802
|Fuel
|$2,766
|$2,849
|$2,935
|$3,023
|$3,113
|$14,685
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,293
|$18,546
|$14,648
|$17,558
|$15,287
|$92,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,666
|$1,716
|$1,767
|$1,820
|$1,874
|$8,844
|Maintenance
|$1,818
|$4,240
|$1,176
|$5,555
|$4,068
|$16,856
|Repairs
|$1,168
|$1,353
|$1,580
|$1,844
|$2,150
|$8,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,249
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$4,466
|Financing
|$4,332
|$3,483
|$2,579
|$1,614
|$583
|$12,593
|Depreciation
|$12,865
|$6,566
|$5,836
|$5,236
|$4,773
|$35,276
|Fuel
|$3,068
|$3,160
|$3,255
|$3,353
|$3,453
|$16,289
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,165
|$20,572
|$16,248
|$19,477
|$16,957
|$102,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,641
|$1,690
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$8,710
|Maintenance
|$1,790
|$4,176
|$1,158
|$5,470
|$4,007
|$16,601
|Repairs
|$1,151
|$1,333
|$1,556
|$1,816
|$2,118
|$7,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,185
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$4,398
|Financing
|$4,267
|$3,431
|$2,540
|$1,590
|$575
|$12,402
|Depreciation
|$12,670
|$6,466
|$5,747
|$5,157
|$4,701
|$34,741
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,206
|$3,302
|$3,401
|$16,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,724
|$20,261
|$16,002
|$19,182
|$16,700
|$100,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$1,834
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$9,179
|Maintenance
|$1,886
|$4,400
|$1,221
|$5,765
|$4,222
|$17,495
|Repairs
|$1,212
|$1,404
|$1,640
|$1,914
|$2,232
|$8,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,410
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,635
|Financing
|$4,496
|$3,615
|$2,677
|$1,676
|$606
|$13,070
|Depreciation
|$13,352
|$6,814
|$6,057
|$5,435
|$4,954
|$36,612
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,270
|$21,351
|$16,863
|$20,214
|$17,599
|$106,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$9,246
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$4,433
|$1,230
|$5,807
|$4,253
|$17,623
|Repairs
|$1,221
|$1,415
|$1,652
|$1,928
|$2,248
|$8,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,442
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,669
|Financing
|$4,529
|$3,642
|$2,697
|$1,688
|$610
|$13,165
|Depreciation
|$13,449
|$6,864
|$6,101
|$5,474
|$4,990
|$36,879
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,491
|$21,507
|$16,986
|$20,362
|$17,727
|$107,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,968
|Maintenance
|$1,432
|$3,340
|$927
|$4,376
|$3,205
|$13,281
|Repairs
|$920
|$1,066
|$1,245
|$1,453
|$1,694
|$6,378
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,348
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,518
|Financing
|$3,413
|$2,745
|$2,032
|$1,272
|$460
|$9,922
|Depreciation
|$10,136
|$5,173
|$4,598
|$4,126
|$3,761
|$27,793
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,979
|$16,208
|$12,801
|$15,345
|$13,360
|$80,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$8,308
|Maintenance
|$1,707
|$3,983
|$1,105
|$5,218
|$3,822
|$15,835
|Repairs
|$1,097
|$1,271
|$1,484
|$1,732
|$2,020
|$7,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,992
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,195
|Financing
|$4,070
|$3,272
|$2,423
|$1,517
|$548
|$11,830
|Depreciation
|$12,085
|$6,168
|$5,482
|$4,919
|$4,484
|$33,138
|Fuel
|$2,882
|$2,969
|$3,058
|$3,150
|$3,244
|$15,302
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,398
|$19,325
|$15,263
|$18,296
|$15,929
|$96,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$1,419
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$7,102
|Maintenance
|$1,460
|$3,405
|$944
|$4,460
|$3,267
|$13,536
|Repairs
|$938
|$1,087
|$1,269
|$1,481
|$1,727
|$6,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,412
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,586
|Financing
|$3,479
|$2,797
|$2,071
|$1,296
|$469
|$10,112
|Depreciation
|$10,331
|$5,272
|$4,686
|$4,205
|$3,833
|$28,327
|Fuel
|$2,463
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,692
|$2,773
|$13,080
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,421
|$16,520
|$13,048
|$15,640
|$13,617
|$82,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$1,647
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,241
|Maintenance
|$1,694
|$3,951
|$1,096
|$5,176
|$3,791
|$15,707
|Repairs
|$1,089
|$1,261
|$1,472
|$1,718
|$2,004
|$7,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,959
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$4,161
|Financing
|$4,037
|$3,246
|$2,403
|$1,504
|$544
|$11,734
|Depreciation
|$11,988
|$6,118
|$5,438
|$4,879
|$4,448
|$32,871
|Fuel
|$2,859
|$2,945
|$3,033
|$3,124
|$3,218
|$15,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,177
|$19,170
|$15,140
|$18,149
|$15,801
|$95,436
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Corvette
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:not available
