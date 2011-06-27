Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Consumer Reviews
My 60th Birthday with my 60th Anniversary Corvette
This is the best Birthday gift ever!! I rented a base 2012 Corvette awhile back for a few days, so I was excited to drive this when I got it. I picked up the car a couple days ago, and with the weather here in Maine this time of year, I only had it out for a few hours. To get to the interstate, I had to drive this car on a few back roads with he frost heaves and I was amazed that the ride, it was allot nicer than expected. Once on the flat toads the car is a dream to drive. A long road, cruising around 70, relaxed back in the seat with the rumble from the engine and you could feel so good you need to be careful you don't nod off. Hit the curves and you know how Mario Andretti felt. I am a novice driver so the traction control options help keep you in check when you start pushing the car, especially if the roads are a little wet. The anniversary car came with all the options, so I am spending free time reading through the owners manual. The information the car can provide the driver is unbelievable. The heads up display is a cool option. The power roof works without a flaw. If you buy a car like this for the ultimate excitement of driving a sports car, then there are no disappointments. I don't think there are allot of cars out there where you can get this type of performance for the price.....
Life and times in a Corvette 427
First and foremost, this car is very fast. It definitely isn't for the weakhearted or those looking to save money on gas. It certainly doesn't have the pristine handling of the Z06 but that 7.0 LS7 engine is something special. This car turns more head than the run of the mill Z51 C7 Corvette's that are very common. While the interior is typical early 21st century GM, this car's components make it an absolute beast (3.7 0-60, 11.8 1/4 mile).
big yellow lemon
well, well. i bit the bait!!! i bought a corvette 427. boy it is gorgeous,really fast. i wish to keep on talking up but that is as far as i can go. the car came with a defect on the steering column. the dealer replaced the 3 components responsable for the steering of the corvette. did not fix the problem. i got inform that GM was in a hurry redesingning a new steering column for the vehicle. finally the steering column was fixed,took more than 21 days). the car was opened and put on the surgery table at least 5 times. whats the result of it: 1) car leaks, my driveway ruined 2)a friction noise when you take off. got told that is a normal noise for gm 6 speed transmition.the only problem is
My Grand Sport HERATIGE Edition 427 roadster😜
This turn key modern classic will push all your buttons beyond your emagination. From its CORVETTE HERATIGE looks to the sounds coming from the exhaust while just normal driving. What an absolutely fun and enjoyable experience. Oh did I forget to mention the tire shredding power and handling. Enjoy!
