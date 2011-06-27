Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Consumer Reviews

Ray , 02/16/2018 427 2dr Convertible (7.0L 8cyl 6M)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the best Birthday gift ever!! I rented a base 2012 Corvette awhile back for a few days, so I was excited to drive this when I got it. I picked up the car a couple days ago, and with the weather here in Maine this time of year, I only had it out for a few hours. To get to the interstate, I had to drive this car on a few back roads with he frost heaves and I was amazed that the ride, it was allot nicer than expected. Once on the flat toads the car is a dream to drive. A long road, cruising around 70, relaxed back in the seat with the rumble from the engine and you could feel so good you need to be careful you don't nod off. Hit the curves and you know how Mario Andretti felt. I am a novice driver so the traction control options help keep you in check when you start pushing the car, especially if the roads are a little wet. The anniversary car came with all the options, so I am spending free time reading through the owners manual. The information the car can provide the driver is unbelievable. The heads up display is a cool option. The power roof works without a flaw. If you buy a car like this for the ultimate excitement of driving a sports car, then there are no disappointments. I don't think there are allot of cars out there where you can get this type of performance for the price.....