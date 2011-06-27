Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Pretty cool! Fat fenders & WIDE tires! sevargmt , 07/20/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my 1st Corvette. I'm impressed with the car - better than any of the competition at a much cheaper price. Didn't realize the car would have such a cool factor. Good gas mileage, comfortable and rides reasonably well. If you order a Corvette one can go to the plant in Kentucky and watch your car assembled - I did and it was well worth the price. A once in a lifetime experience! The factory workers were nice and committed to building a quality car - more than one told me they wanted the car to be perfect for me. I'd do it all over again. The dual mode exhaust is a must have option - I upgraded mine with a aftermarket remote to open/close the valves at will. Very cool! Love my vette! Report Abuse

Love it Dave , 10/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Second C-6. Love the vehicle. The interior could use a face lift for a $60k car bt everything else is great. Someone asked about the dual mode exhaust. Either pull the fuse or buy a $60 gadget called "mild to wild". Replaces the fuse and allows you to open or close the damper from the homelink button.

The real deal jeff , 08/04/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Took museum delivery of GS coupe which I would recommend. Driving back from Kentucky, I averaged 31 mpg while my wife said "it felt like a luxury car compared to my older vette". I now have it for 4 months and can say this car is impressive on all fronts. Acceleration is silly fast, cornering is flat and predictable while braking is spot-on. The interior is unbelievably roomy. the trunk space is similar to a town car. I find the seats comfortable and supportive. I like the interior too which is not as nice as a 911, but it's 20k less. Drove them both back to back thinking I was buying the 911 but the grand sport is a better car, period!

Fun at any speed Mack , 08/23/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Had been wanting a Vette for years but was always concerned about quality. Test drove a Cayman but options took it over 70K. Recent reviews about GM getting serious about quality, the GS option and 0% drew me in. Great power, good clutch/trans relationship, clutch is not as heavy as I expected. The seats are as bad as all magazines state, brake dust is also an issue but the car is so much fun, it doesn't matter. I grin every time I start it. Chevy has done a very good job. quality is first rate, no rattles and not one problem. Decent sound system but not great. Just finished a road trip (1000 mi) great highway mileage. After many overseas performance cars, it feels good to buy American.