Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Corvette
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.5/439.3 mi.286.5/439.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm350 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5600 rpm345 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.7 in.179.7 in.
Curb weight3245 lbs.3245 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Height47.7 in.47.7 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.104.5 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
