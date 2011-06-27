Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Long term owner
I bought vehicle new in 1998. It has given me many years of almost trouble free performance. I've only had two problems; a sensor in the active handling system failed, which was replaced under warranty, and I encountered a steering wheel lockup. There was a recall for the steering wheel lock up that I had not taken care of, so I was somewhat at fault for having an untimely lock up. I've read where a number of people have had the lock up. In my case the car was in a parking lot, I got in to leave and the steering wheel would not unlock. Had to tow into dealer for fix. The car is quick, and hard acceleration is a real kick. My driving style results in mileage of 24 miles per gallon.
C5 problem
Great handling, great power, fun to drive in the canyons, great gas mileage for a car with this much power.......what's not to like? Most all c5 owners have had "column lock failure " and had to call a tow truck at least once to get it to the dealership and usually a hefty repair bill. The solution may be as simple as a bad or slightly discharged battery, check it first. And, a permanent repair harness is available in the aftermarket for about $50. Get the harness before it happens, leaving you stranded. Only takes a few minutes to install.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loving Life After Divorce
Bought my first Vette at 25 yrs old for 22K. Loving the car in every sense. The seat of the pants feel is amazing and other the a few mechanical problems she is alot fun to cruise in. Headlight gear bad at 42K, Turn signal bulb bad 3 times in 20K, coolant overflow tank replaced at 46K, Oil pressure sensor replaced at 43K, belt tensioner at 58K and battery at 55K. I push this car like a sports car should be pushed and at 65K I can still muster up a 13.4 @104mph at the track. Only mods are a catback exhaust and Blackwing Intake. GM keep up the good work and I cannot wait to see what the 2006 Z06 can put down for a 1/4 mile time!!!
So Far, So Good
I have dreamed about owning a red Corvette convertable since I was a young boy. At the age of 53 and after selling my parent's home when they passed away, I finally had enough disposable income to purchase the car of my dreams. I think of my parents almost every time I drive the car, I'm sure they are smiling down at me, knowing how 'Corvette crazy' I've always been. I live in the upper midwest so I only have about 6-7 months a year to drive it so I do so as much as possible. The car had 34,000 miles on it when I bought it and in the 18 months since I've owned it I have put on another 15,000 miles. Except for a bad O2 sensor and an ocassional check engine light glitch it has performed well
Attention Getter
I didn't mean to buy it, but the test drive sold it. I'm 50 now, and wanted a Corvette since I was a teenager. I've never had a car that has received so much attention. Mechanics come out and talk about it. People in the waiting room talk about it. My good friend shook my hand to tell me it's the best thing I ever bought. My wife and daughter want to drive it all the time. People at work talk about it. People on the road act like they want to race. Don't buy this car if you dislike attention.
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer