Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Long term owner Lynn Hondo , 01/21/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought vehicle new in 1998. It has given me many years of almost trouble free performance. I've only had two problems; a sensor in the active handling system failed, which was replaced under warranty, and I encountered a steering wheel lockup. There was a recall for the steering wheel lock up that I had not taken care of, so I was somewhat at fault for having an untimely lock up. I've read where a number of people have had the lock up. In my case the car was in a parking lot, I got in to leave and the steering wheel would not unlock. Had to tow into dealer for fix. The car is quick, and hard acceleration is a real kick. My driving style results in mileage of 24 miles per gallon. Report Abuse

C5 problem Dennis Mulholland , 09/30/2016 2dr Convertible 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Great handling, great power, fun to drive in the canyons, great gas mileage for a car with this much power.......what's not to like? Most all c5 owners have had "column lock failure " and had to call a tow truck at least once to get it to the dealership and usually a hefty repair bill. The solution may be as simple as a bad or slightly discharged battery, check it first. And, a permanent repair harness is available in the aftermarket for about $50. Get the harness before it happens, leaving you stranded. Only takes a few minutes to install. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving Life After Divorce Rusty , 10/23/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my first Vette at 25 yrs old for 22K. Loving the car in every sense. The seat of the pants feel is amazing and other the a few mechanical problems she is alot fun to cruise in. Headlight gear bad at 42K, Turn signal bulb bad 3 times in 20K, coolant overflow tank replaced at 46K, Oil pressure sensor replaced at 43K, belt tensioner at 58K and battery at 55K. I push this car like a sports car should be pushed and at 65K I can still muster up a 13.4 @104mph at the track. Only mods are a catback exhaust and Blackwing Intake. GM keep up the good work and I cannot wait to see what the 2006 Z06 can put down for a 1/4 mile time!!! Report Abuse

So Far, So Good Mark Christ , 02/03/2007 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have dreamed about owning a red Corvette convertable since I was a young boy. At the age of 53 and after selling my parent's home when they passed away, I finally had enough disposable income to purchase the car of my dreams. I think of my parents almost every time I drive the car, I'm sure they are smiling down at me, knowing how 'Corvette crazy' I've always been. I live in the upper midwest so I only have about 6-7 months a year to drive it so I do so as much as possible. The car had 34,000 miles on it when I bought it and in the 18 months since I've owned it I have put on another 15,000 miles. Except for a bad O2 sensor and an ocassional check engine light glitch it has performed well Report Abuse