  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Corvette
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,499 - $12,146
Used Corvette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

C$,ZR-1, A Monster, Smooth and an Ass Kicker

Mark W, 10/26/2019
ZR1 2dr Coupe
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Just picked up a 95 PG / Tan, 39k miles....What a Car, The LT5 was way head of its time, Power to spare, just eats the road, Handles so well...Ultimate Under Appreciated Vette..and One of the BEST

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles