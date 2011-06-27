Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews

King of the Hill The HeadMaster , 10/10/2015 ZR1 2dr Coupe 20 of 21 people found this review helpful BUY ONE.......Yeah, it's a mid-life crisis joke of a car at surface level. But for the money, nothing can compare. A real DOHC V-8, hand built and almost unbreakable. The C4 Vette body and interior are a love-it, or hate-it thing, but the performance is worth it. Unlike most older Vettes, this one still keeps up with current performance cars, and without all those pesky driver aides. Useless car in the rain, the glass top is not pleasant at temps above 95degrees, but otherwise these are wonderful cars. The ride is firm, very firm, so don't expect to drive it daily on potholed roads. HVAC is OK, radio is OK if working (separate amps on each speaker can be a problem). Cargo area is decent sized. I would NOT use this as a daily driver or even long distance cruiser, but for a fun blast through a twisty road, or an occasional track-day, you can't go wrong. They are dirt cheap right now, and its the ONLY Corvette to date with 4-valve per cylinder technology........Best advice I can give, buy a mid-mileage one, something in the 30-60,000 mile range. Too low and nothing will work, too high and it might be worn out........ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

After 4 years of owning one of my dream cars thestrawhead , 03/19/2016 ZR1 2dr Coupe 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Buy these cars now!! Before the value jumps through the roof!! Cannot believe I got to the point that I can afford one! I bought mine(pristine and very well documented) with 16k miles on it 4 years ago for $20,500 after years of research(Original owner bought it for $80,000 with the dealer mark up!). It was one of my dream cars when I was 18...and the collector car motto...If it was a big deal when you were 18, it will be hugely sought after, and expensive when you're 50. I bought it when I was 42, because I didn't think I would ever be able to afford it at 50. Now on to the performance. I now have 22,000 miles on it, and a huge smile on my face! It just gets up and gos! It shocks my friends when reving to 7000 rpm and sliding out the rear end going into 2nd(with 315 rear tires)...something to be said about no traction control in 1990! The only downer that I can mention is the same as any car with the flip up headlights. The motors tend to go bad. No big deal. Put me at a stop light against a 1990 Ferrari Testarossa, Porche 911 turbo, or a Lamborghini Countach(not a Diablo, can't beat that $250,000 plus car), and it is an embarrassing race for them. Of course in the years after, Ferrari and Porsche caught up, and passed the Vette, but in 1990, these European exotics that cost twice as much were outdone by a Corvette! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The king of the hill ZR Juan , 06/06/2017 ZR1 2dr Coupe 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Engine was designed by Lotus, built by Mercury marine, and is a Chevrolet. Parts and a certified mechanics can be a difficult find. Engine is very reliable and always runs strong. There are examples out there with over 200,000 miles and still run great! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best performance bargain out there ZR-601 , 08/22/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Now the average joe can afford a supercar. For the price of a used Honda Accord, you can purchase one of the highest-performing cars from the '90's. These cars sold for over $70,000 new (over $100,000 in today's dollars) and only 6,000 or so were made. I predict that they will skyrocket in value in 5 to 10 years.