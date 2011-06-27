Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan Consumer Reviews

1993 CHEVY CORSICA IAMGUMBY , 02/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I learned that it was designed to be impervious to rental car customers and fleet business drivers, and to not have any repairs required for the first 60,000 miles. Some have lasted 185,000 and Ive seen them in salvage yards. All had the stainless steel exhaust system and they all sit there as OEM in the salvage yards with the usual 135,000 life span of the 2.2 and 3.1 liter engines. The best year of the 10 year, same body type production Corsica, is the 1993, available via special order only, luxury business version with the 2.2 liter. With the proper tires and suspension system, it rides like a dream and handles great, taking on sharp curves in the high Sierras with ease. Report Abuse

College Car still pump'in Scott Pearson , 05/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Got this car in college and now, ten years later it's still going strong. I am rough on cars; I drive too fast and over objects all the time - this car can take it. It's a tank. And drives like a good tank - the V6 is very swift when you need it. Of course, some things happened. The hood latch broke and it needs new oil every 3000 miles. I went through a lot of tires (my fault) one alternator and some cooling problems but for the money (under ten grand) this car was beautiful. I hate to sell mine, but at 206,000 without major repair, it's days must be numbered - or maybe not.

"BEST OF THE BEST" LUV MY CORSY , 02/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my Corsy for 16 years and I have had no Major issues with it. @ 185K miles its still running great! Only normal wear n tear items, I also have the water leak at the windshield thing therefore the 9 for build, The paint issue with the Chevy bright white hit mine also where the paint starting with the Roof peeled off so a 9 for exterior design, I know they had a law suit for the paint but I missed that recall notice by one year when it started...but I adore the body style and the interior room. I will drive it until I cant drive it any longer- I wish there was a comparable vehicle in this day and age- If I could buy another NEW one I would!

Not too proud meenyt , 10/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a "program" back in 93. Had many problems with it. Water leak in front dash area. Paint peeled, door locks would freeze in winter, transmission was going when traded for Ford in 05. I guess it wasn't the worst car we ever had, that would have gone to 86 Subaru wagon. But it was far from the best. Only kept so long due to finances, or lack thereof. Glad we got rid of it when we did. Only had about 75K on it, and it was about done. Probably never purchase GM product again. Every one (EVERYONE) has had water leak problems.