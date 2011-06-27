Used 1992 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan Consumer Reviews
Ron's l992 Corsica bought as a demo
Only minor problems over the years except evaporator core in air conditioner had to be replaced while under extended warranty in about '97. Air went out again in '02 and will need condenser. Also lots of problems when first got by trying to use ash tray/cup holder as cup-holder. Always messing up gear shift indicator. Finaly quit using it after taking back to dealer several times while uder warranty.
Good Car
This is my first car. I have put about 4,000 miles on it. The 4 Cylinder 2.0 is just fine for a first car. This car is VERY strong. I have driven it VERY hard in the last year or so, and the only problems I've had were minior like a main brake line, $20. And the AC radiator thing gets plugged so you have to clean it to get the air moving again. The style is a little too old for me. Paint peels bad, but no rust. Seems to have a lot of rattles everywhere. For the price and considering that it is an older car, it runs great. No engine problems whatsoever.
Reliable car. Good 1st car.
This was my 1st car, I bought it in 2003 with 119,000 miles and owned it for 2 years. Never had any serious problems. Had some leaks. Fixed the fuel pump and thermostat and a battery, also had to get new breaks all of which weren't too expensive. The car was always reliable and started even in the coldest weather. The 3.1 V6 provides enough HP for passing and what not. Could still drive the car over 100mph with no problem when I sold it. I also thought the sound system was pretty nice, until the speakers started to go a few months before I sold it.
Good Car
Well I purchased this car at a car lot in Arkansas for $300. He told me it didn't have reverse and it ran a little hot. Any way this car had lots of power and ran good. I never could figure out why it ran hot. I changed everything that would make it run hot. I figure it was a seeping head gasket. But this car got so hot (that the needle was past the H facing straight down) so many times, and it would start everytime. But you could tell a difference in the power it would lose each time it would run hot though. All in all I would most definitely get another one.
nice car
Gets me where i need to go with some pep and plenty of comfort and room
