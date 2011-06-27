Used 1990 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan Consumer Reviews
Corsica lt
A great car that I bought off my parents, and they drove it for 8 years. Reliable, able to handle both highway and city with no problems. See a lot of them around town(go figure). Should NOT have been cut from the line...one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned, will be going to California with it next year for school, plan to have it for a LONG time(200,000 km and going strong!)
Blue Heaven
I agree with many of the reviews listed here. The car seems to age quite well (150K). Any repairs needed are often very affordable. My biggest complaint is the paint job. It does not do justice for how the car runs. It has crossed my mind several times to get it repainted. All in all it's a great city car that will last you longer than you think.
Still Going strong
First car had 128k when purchased. Thought it was horrible because of the paint but it ran perfect. Drove it for 2 years and now have 149k miles. It still runs perfect. Headliner has fallen, seats are harsh on lower back after a couple hours. Replaced R-12 refrigerant with R-134 for A/C. Replaced rear shocks because of excessive bounce; solved the problem. Nothing doesn't work!
Good car for a money
I got this car 3 years ago. It runs well, accelerate faaast. I had minor problems but nothing serious (water pump, muffler...). Great first car.
Fun and Nice to Drive But Costly
I purchase this car with only 68000 miles on it and now has 86100 miles on it.It is a nice car and fun to drive.I put alot of money in it for repairs mostly suspension issues and a few other mechanical problems.There are a few out there with more problems than with others.It has been a good strong car despite the problems that I had.
