Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Torque converter problem
12000 miles and experiencing the rumble/vibration issue that seems to be a very common problem with Chevy trucks. Had the transmission flush and then the torque converter replaced under warranty. Still doing the same thing. After research, it seems a lot of people are having this issue. Waiting for a response for GM as dealer doesn't seem to be able to fix. Update - dealer never could figure out how to fix. Chevrolet Regional Service manager was supposed to look at it or contact me. He/she never did. Finally got the dealer to take the truck back, but it was at a substantial lost to me. I do not recommend any Chevy/GM vehicle with this transmission.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So Far pretty Good
Only 600 miles on the clock; here are some observations. Interior is fairly minimal. Not much storage compared to Taco and Ridgeline. Only two USB ports for the front. The very important drivetrain control is hidden behind the wheel so you can't see it while driving. Also, there is no light on the panel to tell you what mode you are in. Big design flaw and easy to fix by now. The 8 gear tranny is constantly shifting as you would expect, but it is not that noticeable and does not affect acceleration. If you step on it, it will spin the wheels a bit in first, which must be very low indeed. It also has variable cylinder count, so it switches between 4 and 6. Not very noticeable. I think this is one of the tradeoffs for good mileage. I have a high for the last 50 miles of 24, and an average for 600 miles of about 22. That's a mix of highway and city. Compared to low teens on my 2000 Tundra V8. The ride with the Z71 is stiff and rough. I think it will soften a bit with time. Sound and NAV are great, though the Android interface is a bit clumsy. And it cannot play MP3 files from you Android phone, only from iPhones. Haven't tried offroad or towing yet. 4 way power drivers seat works well and has a firm lumbar support. This was a big deal for me and so far my back is not complaining about the seat. Apparently it has a timing chain, a plus. LPO bedliner is flimsy, I am replacing it with a spray liner.
- Performance
- Value
Nice truck-until I drove it for a couple of weeks
I'm usually a Toyota man, but when I decided on a mid-size truck I found the Colorado to be a quieter, smoother ride and the interior's look more to my liking. Plus, i did not like that the Tacoma had such an enormously long hood! I really wanted a 2 wheel drive vehicle, but the dealer only had 4 wheel drive's in stock. So, we went ahead and briefly test drove a pretty silver 4 door model and decided to go ahead and purchase it. After a week or so, we noticed two problems: 1st, a vibration while driving over 40mph every time I would accelerate slightly. 2nd, when we would come to a stop, we felt a "clunk" in the rear end like someone tapped us from behind! We took the truck back to the dealer, and they replaced the torque converter (I see that's a common issue!) and that took care of the vibration, but immediately after leaving the dealer parking lot, we noticed that the "clunk" was still there. We turned around and went back to the service department and had one of the technicians ride with us to experience the problem. We left the truck with them for over a week to try and figure out what was happening. They resurfaced the rear brakes and "greased the leaf springs". Again, as we left the dealer, the first light we came to we experienced the "clunk". We turned around again and went back to the service department and they said they had no other ideas to fix the problem! We took the truck home, and I did some research on the internet and found a Service Bulletin #99-04-20-002J which stated that this "clunking" was due to gear lash in the differential, transfer case, and transmission - and that it is NORMAL, and technicians should not attempt to remedy the issue! Unbelievable! Talking to a few other owners with 2 wheel drive Colorados I find this is apparently not a problem with 2WD's. After a couple of months of "clunking" every time I came to a stop, I felt I could not stand this issue any longer so I traded the truck in for a Toyota vehicle. Needless to say, I took a substantial loss on that Colorado, and I will never buy another Chevrolet vehicle again!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
colorado review
Traded in a 2017 tacoma with 5500 miles for the Colorado (more about that latter). Comfort, quality, looks, support are outstanding. Much better ride comfort and quality feel than the Toyota. This my first Chevy and was my 4th Toyota, wish I didn't wait so long. I am comparing a 2017 Tacoma TRD sport short bed crew cab to a 2018 Colorado Z71 crew cab long bed. The Tacoma had better interior storage, keyless start, power bed window. The Colorado is by far more comfortable, better tech, heating controls, much better transmission shifting, better towing control and feel. Now why did I trade in a truck with 5500 miles, VIBRATION. The vibration was so bad thru the pedals and steering wheel my hands would fall asleep. Filed complaints with the Dealer and Toyota and was told that is how they are, no help. The Dealer said it vibrated and anyone who was in the truck said it vibrated. If you are stuck on buying a Tacoma, ok, but before you hand over the check take along test drive with your potential new truck to check for vibrations. In the end it worked out great for I found the Colorado it an outstanding truck.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Could be great if Chevy took of the problem they k
I now have 4000 miles on the truck and it's in the shop to replace/repair the torque converter. I noticed what I thought was an engine miss early on, then thought I was hearing a lot of road noise, seemed like I was always running over ribbed pavement, truck stated vibrating badly when under slow acceleration, problem got worse quickly. There was another person in the shop at the same time with a 2017 Colorado with 12,000 miles with similar issues. The dealer GM said they had the problem with mostly the Silverado, the Silverado loaner they gave me to drive while repairing my truck seems to have the same issue, it had 4 miles on it when I drove it home and I could feel vibration in it already, I'd bet it becomes a problem. This is the first new vehicle of many in my 70 years that I had a problem with. If the problem is fixed and no others occur I'll probably keep the truck, basically like it, any further issues and I'll trade for the Ford Ranger when it comes on sale in the states...had two Rangers and loved them both.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner