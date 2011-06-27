Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Torque converter problem JW , 10/25/2018 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 41 of 45 people found this review helpful 12000 miles and experiencing the rumble/vibration issue that seems to be a very common problem with Chevy trucks. Had the transmission flush and then the torque converter replaced under warranty. Still doing the same thing. After research, it seems a lot of people are having this issue. Waiting for a response for GM as dealer doesn't seem to be able to fix. Update - dealer never could figure out how to fix. Chevrolet Regional Service manager was supposed to look at it or contact me. He/she never did. Finally got the dealer to take the truck back, but it was at a substantial lost to me. I do not recommend any Chevy/GM vehicle with this transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So Far pretty Good sossendh , 06/24/2018 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful Only 600 miles on the clock; here are some observations. Interior is fairly minimal. Not much storage compared to Taco and Ridgeline. Only two USB ports for the front. The very important drivetrain control is hidden behind the wheel so you can't see it while driving. Also, there is no light on the panel to tell you what mode you are in. Big design flaw and easy to fix by now. The 8 gear tranny is constantly shifting as you would expect, but it is not that noticeable and does not affect acceleration. If you step on it, it will spin the wheels a bit in first, which must be very low indeed. It also has variable cylinder count, so it switches between 4 and 6. Not very noticeable. I think this is one of the tradeoffs for good mileage. I have a high for the last 50 miles of 24, and an average for 600 miles of about 22. That's a mix of highway and city. Compared to low teens on my 2000 Tundra V8. The ride with the Z71 is stiff and rough. I think it will soften a bit with time. Sound and NAV are great, though the Android interface is a bit clumsy. And it cannot play MP3 files from you Android phone, only from iPhones. Haven't tried offroad or towing yet. 4 way power drivers seat works well and has a firm lumbar support. This was a big deal for me and so far my back is not complaining about the seat. Apparently it has a timing chain, a plus. LPO bedliner is flimsy, I am replacing it with a spray liner. Performance Value Report Abuse

Nice truck-until I drove it for a couple of weeks Robert Wolf , 12/27/2018 LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 44 of 51 people found this review helpful I'm usually a Toyota man, but when I decided on a mid-size truck I found the Colorado to be a quieter, smoother ride and the interior's look more to my liking. Plus, i did not like that the Tacoma had such an enormously long hood! I really wanted a 2 wheel drive vehicle, but the dealer only had 4 wheel drive's in stock. So, we went ahead and briefly test drove a pretty silver 4 door model and decided to go ahead and purchase it. After a week or so, we noticed two problems: 1st, a vibration while driving over 40mph every time I would accelerate slightly. 2nd, when we would come to a stop, we felt a "clunk" in the rear end like someone tapped us from behind! We took the truck back to the dealer, and they replaced the torque converter (I see that's a common issue!) and that took care of the vibration, but immediately after leaving the dealer parking lot, we noticed that the "clunk" was still there. We turned around and went back to the service department and had one of the technicians ride with us to experience the problem. We left the truck with them for over a week to try and figure out what was happening. They resurfaced the rear brakes and "greased the leaf springs". Again, as we left the dealer, the first light we came to we experienced the "clunk". We turned around again and went back to the service department and they said they had no other ideas to fix the problem! We took the truck home, and I did some research on the internet and found a Service Bulletin #99-04-20-002J which stated that this "clunking" was due to gear lash in the differential, transfer case, and transmission - and that it is NORMAL, and technicians should not attempt to remedy the issue! Unbelievable! Talking to a few other owners with 2 wheel drive Colorados I find this is apparently not a problem with 2WD's. After a couple of months of "clunking" every time I came to a stop, I felt I could not stand this issue any longer so I traded the truck in for a Toyota vehicle. Needless to say, I took a substantial loss on that Colorado, and I will never buy another Chevrolet vehicle again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

colorado review Neil , 03/16/2018 Z71 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 40 of 47 people found this review helpful Traded in a 2017 tacoma with 5500 miles for the Colorado (more about that latter). Comfort, quality, looks, support are outstanding. Much better ride comfort and quality feel than the Toyota. This my first Chevy and was my 4th Toyota, wish I didn't wait so long. I am comparing a 2017 Tacoma TRD sport short bed crew cab to a 2018 Colorado Z71 crew cab long bed. The Tacoma had better interior storage, keyless start, power bed window. The Colorado is by far more comfortable, better tech, heating controls, much better transmission shifting, better towing control and feel. Now why did I trade in a truck with 5500 miles, VIBRATION. The vibration was so bad thru the pedals and steering wheel my hands would fall asleep. Filed complaints with the Dealer and Toyota and was told that is how they are, no help. The Dealer said it vibrated and anyone who was in the truck said it vibrated. If you are stuck on buying a Tacoma, ok, but before you hand over the check take along test drive with your potential new truck to check for vibrations. In the end it worked out great for I found the Colorado it an outstanding truck. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse