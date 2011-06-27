Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent value for the Money - A must look at Truck simplecars , 05/22/2012 1LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) 26 of 29 people found this review helpful I tend to buy vehicles at the end of their design life -- bugs have been worked out, etc, and deals are there. This 2WD Colorado is an exceptional value for the money. It IS comfortable, looks great, and from other owners I talked to, is RELIABLE. In 3,000 miles so far this is the case. Don't listen to professional reviews that push you towards imports...they ALL have cheap plastic interior. Chevy did a great job on this truck. Perfect? No. Affordible, reliable, a great VALUE? YES YES YES. Have pulled pop up camper, hauled dirt and rock all in first months of use. Only wish 2WD models were easier to find on the lots...why do we need 4WD when roads are cleared soon after it snows? Report Abuse

Great Truck oldschool14 , 12/14/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful So far this has been a great truck. It handles very well, rides decent for a 4X4 and its gas mileage is good for a 4x4. It also looks better than its competition but that is a matter of personal preference. Some of the reviews dont really reflect this is a truck for its intended purpose and not a car. Excellent 4X4 capabilities.

It's a Truck, not a car pubob , 01/15/2012 44 of 77 people found this review helpful Really like it, have had Dakota's, Ranger's, full size Chevy's, this is the best yet. Better gas mileage, simple controls, very comfortable and very nicely priced. Dated? Maybe but it has all the same bells-and-whistles the others have, at least in the LT2 I purchased. Forget the reviews, if you want a truck but not full size this is the one and don't expect back seats in any extended cab to be "real" seats.