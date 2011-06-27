Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Rather fine truck
Two weather strip issues are the only problems in first 36000 mi. Don't get heavy duty suspension unless your going to carry max weight or some cargo in bed all the time.
Check the details before you buy
Great looks, quiet ride. However, the front cupholders won't hold a 1 liter water bottle. The seats with base interior don't recline. Beware, there is no way to unlock the passenger door from the outside if you don't have the $500 power package because there is no lock cylinder on the passenger door! This is a serious safety and convenience issue, especially if you have children.
WE LIKE IT
We bought this used with 14,000 miles on it, its the 5 cyl and we really like it. No problems, good pickup with enough power. easy to handle and good in snow. Now have 52,000 miles and have had no problems mechanically at all. don't like the seats with headrests when back seat is in use. other than that fine.
Chevy
Many problems and issues with quality. I bought my truck 6/08 for the 4th of July sale at 0% interest. What a bad decision. I had the truck for about 5 months the valves in the engine bent so I had to drive a rental for 2 weeks. Payload is average but leaf springs are extremely weak. Anything more than 200 lbs and it will be sagging. The sheet metal is very thin and vibrates a lot. Especially the brake dust shield. Every time I brake, the floor boards vibrate and theres a rattle from the front of the truck. My truck is a 5 speed so when I push in the clutch to come to a stop the rpm drops to 500 and the whole truck vibrates. Need more room to list problems. Just buy a Tacoma!
'06 Chevrolet Colorado
After a month of driving the '06 Colorado, I found many poorly installed parts. Mud flaps all uneven. Bed alligned improperly so one side sticks out farther. The seats are flabby, made from cardboard I think. The plastic wheel moldings coming loose so I can see the double sided tape. The tailgate lock will not unlock. The driver's seat has wrinkles in it and is not tight in the seat after only a month of use. I am sure I will find more as time goes on. I like the vehicle, I just wish GM would take more pride in the quality of their work. Maybe your average person would not notice these things, I just expect a new vehicle to be perfect. I do like the 6 cup holders and tool boxes. All 4 doors open wide on the extended cab.
