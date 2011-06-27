Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
A reliable workhorse
Had my 2004 Colorado extended cab 2WD 5-speed manual truck for 14 years since it was new. It's a perfect truck for handling homeowner chores such as hauling mulch, lawn mowers, construction debris to the landfill. Haven't towed anything with it. It's been very reliable for a vehicle that was a brand new model when I bought it. Good gas mileage - 20 in town, about 26 highway, so close to the EPA estimates. I love the size - fits in the garage with room for my workbench. An extended cab full-size truck would not let me do that. It's comfortable with ample interior room with the extended cab. Forward-facing back seat worked when the kids were small, now the space behind the front seat is good for tools, groceries, etc. No adult should be required to sit back there. One maintenance complaint has been deposits on throttle body that have required cleaning twice to maintain performance, and I use name-brand gasoline. Overall, it's been a good choice for me.
- Performance
Reliably breaks down
If you need exercise, then it's great, because you'll be walking plenty. Mine usually leaves me stranded for various reasons 3 to 4 times a year. If you ever think of owning one then get your head examined and possibly commit yourself, because you aren't well. I have 180000 on it and I'm on my third round of sensors, rebuilt the motor at 140000, replaced the blower motor resistor 4x, the CD player ate a CD 3 weeks after the warranty expired and I've had it to 3 different alignment shops after the dealership couldnt get it to stop eating tie rod ends. This morning it left me stranded at the gas station for reasons yet to be determined; probably the security system from what I've been reading. I have to run around with 700 lbs of sand in it regardless of the season to keep the tires from spinning after it rains. The back seats are unusable and unsafe due to the angle you have to sit at and the lack of support to sit on. All said and done, avoid this truck, and if you have one, do yourself and have it crushed sooner rather than later. Good job GM on losing a customer for life.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Lucky One
I own a 2004 Colorado extented cab ZQ8. I love my truck. The only problem I'm having is the AC works good on 4 but on 1,2,3 don't hold your breath. I have 62,000 miles and I still get around 24 - 27 mpg. This truck has the get up and go. I turn heads and when I'm on the freeway people move out of my way. I'm not sure if it's the yellow that makes them move or if they are letting me by just to get a glance of the beauty
Excellent Small Pickup
My Colorado came with the I5, auto, buckets and the ext. cab. I spend countless hours in my truck. Contrary to the pro reviews, I find nothing wrong with the interior design/materials. Compared to Japanese branded trucks, the quality difference in materials was negligible. Every part on this truck is aligned as expected and perfectly matched and spaced. The ride is wonderful, the truck goes exactly where you point it, and doesn't wander over bumpy roads. Dodge, Toyota and Nissan trucks were nice, but not as good. GM got it right, this is an excellent truck.
2004 colorado 4wd ls ext cab z71
I had a chevy s-10 for about three years it was a 2001 that i traded in on my colorado. I had it about 6- weeks now, and I just love it it looks great and it feels much BIGGER THEN MY S-10. I just wish i bought the crew cab and not the ext cab , but i still love my truck .. my ext cab has the vortec 3500 220hp 15 engine in it . I cant fint it on the chart above.is this a 3.5l 5cyl 4a? thank you jim schrader
