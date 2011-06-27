  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Cars With a Few Issues

Jerry in Missouri, 07/10/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Overall, I think Chevy Cobalts are good cars. The issues they have are similar to ones the Cavalier had, which are a cheap front suspension which will most likely require a few repairs, and a few safety issues, namely side crash test scores (poor without side curtain airbags). I would recommend getting a 2008-2010 Cobalt if you are concerned about the side crash test scores because they automatically came with side curtain airbags as a standard feature. It's possible that an 05-07 could have gotten them as an option, but most likely not. The Cobalt is a solid, attractive car that gets good gas mileage. Reliability is pretty good. If you do buy any year Chevy Cobalt, make sure you check that it has had the recalls taken care of, as all Cobalts were subject to a few recalls pertaining to the ignition/steering column. These cars have a smooth enjoyable ride but if you go over a raised bump you will definitely feel it, and do your best to avoid bumps as the front suspension is somewhat fragile in my opinion. I have noticed that the Cobalts have really good body integrity--usually even the 10 year old Cobalts still look good with no rust or bumpers falling off, etc. UNLIKE the Cavalier, which tend to fall apart piece by piece unless they are babied. A few random cons for the Cobalt are: Trunk is hard to open, and lid is heavy; mouth of trunk is too small to take in larger items that might otherwise fit; backseat is very cramped with little legroom so plan on anyone other than a child or dwarf hating it. All in all, I might consider buying another of these cars if it had the features and appearance I wanted on one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Chevy Cobalt Lil Red

don shannon, 09/03/2006
We purchased this vehicle after having driven a rental vehicle of the same type for a month.We were pleased with the way the rental drove, and have been equally pleased with the purchased vehicle. We havc a five on the floor tranny and it is a great deal of fun to drive. The gas mileage has been much better than we expected, running over 30 MPG for most of our driving which includes city, highway and rural driving.

Cobalt

Cobalt, 08/07/2006
Roomy and comfortable car with a large trunk. Low exterior noise. Window handle and seat belt keeper need to be of better quality.

Chevy Cobalt, a true value

Nick , 09/02/2006
For the money, the power, build, and fuel economy it is just as good if not better than any import. Kudos to GM for this vehicle. And as a former Honda, BMW, Mercedes owner I'm not just saying that. GM is again an entry level leader.

Still Reliable at >121,000 Miles

momalley1, 08/13/2014
I bought this car new in Dec. 2007 and have put more than 121K miles on it. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Other than replacement of the recalled ignition switch and electric power steering motor; and a repositioning and splicing of the daytime running light harness at the radiator support and oiling of the HVAC fan, this car has had no other maintenance other than prescribed preventive service, which I do myself. Maintenance on this car is simple and not expensive.

