Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Tough truck
I purchased this truck back in 2002. It is a 454/5 Spd regular cab 2WD which are extremely difficult to find. I have more fun hauling my cars around due to the fact that I get just as many compliments about the truck as well as the cars. Very durable and very fortunate to have one. Not the best for long travel with the family. No room to stretch. I enjoy it mainly for me and one other rider. Gas mileage proportional to load it handles.
My Chevy Service Truck
250 warp wheel problem 255 undrivable 500mi GM used wheels and tires had to fight Gm for attention to dents in hood & fender Paint on tires fuel gauge 1000mi on-board computer instrument pannel mufler power problems 2500mi fuel pump 3500 mi front end alignment 5000mi front end shake hood new factory color mismatch body misalignment front rotor 7500 mi on-board computer bang vibration GM stated vehicle must be a safety risk to act and relied on dealer who lied to reject claims 15000 miles fuel pump 36000 mi fuel pump 54000 mi fuel pump wiper squeal slap 35000 shakes to stop Seat short hard arm rest uneven drivability absence of seat suport GM said they use remanufactured parts build/repair
