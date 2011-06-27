Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

dave , 10/13/2006

I purchased this truck back in 2002. It is a 454/5 Spd regular cab 2WD which are extremely difficult to find. I have more fun hauling my cars around due to the fact that I get just as many compliments about the truck as well as the cars. Very durable and very fortunate to have one. Not the best for long travel with the family. No room to stretch. I enjoy it mainly for me and one other rider. Gas mileage proportional to load it handles.