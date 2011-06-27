  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm410 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l7.4 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm290 hp @ 4000 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circleno55.7 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.39.9 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.7 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.60.0 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.4 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno40.8 in.no
Rear hip Roomno59.3 in.no
Rear leg roomno37.9 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno64.9 in.no
Measurements
Height73.7 in.74.5 in.74.2 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.154.5 in.133.0 in.
Length227.6 in.231.9 in.227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.10000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Width78.5 in.77.0 in.78.5 in.
Curb weightno5527 lbs.no
Ground clearanceno7.5 in.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
no
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Red
no
  • Gray
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Red
See C/K 3500 Series InventorySee C/K 3500 Series InventorySee C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles